'He's one in a million, the best horse I've ever had anything to do with' - Barry Connell in dreamland with Marine Nationale

You can't beat class. Actually, sometimes you can. When the ground is bottomless, the rain relentless and there are bonkers results happening all over the place, sometimes you need more than class to get by. Facile Vega finished paddy last the previous day, remember.

Four of the nine who lined up for the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle were pulled up. Legless they were, a sight you might see around 3am outside Coppers (famous Dublin nightclub) some night. Captain Guinness got stuck in the mud too, yet Marine Nationale goes marching on.

Barry Connell was petrified before his chasing debut and punters started to get cold feet too, a morning price of 4-11 became 1-2 before the off of the 2m1f beginners' chase. What a price that was. He is nearly as short for the Arkle now – 4-5 with Paddy Power – after doing just about everything right.