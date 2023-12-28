Gaelic Warrior even-money favourite for the Turners after impressive Grade 1 win - but Patrick Mullins has Cheltenham doubts

Gaelic Warrior made it two from two over fences with a wonderful display of jumping and hardened to evens favourite (from 15-8) for the Turners Novices' Chase by Paddy Power.

The tone was set early. Patrick Mullins was keen to make the running and Gaelic Warrior came out of his hands at the first fence, but apart from one over-exuberant jump at the third, he jumped beautifully.

The only time his rivals came close was when Mullins got a breather into him on the descent to the straight. Danny Mullins on stablemate Il Etait Temps attempted to go up the inner of the winner two out but failed to do so, and any slim chance he had went at that point.

The winning rider let out an inch of rein coming to the last and his mount stretched clear to win easily by five and a half lengths from Il Etait Temps. Inothewayurthinkin posted a career-best effort to finish a further length and a half back in third.

Patrick Mullins (left) exchanges words with his cousin Danny after the line Credit: Racing TV

A few angry words seemed to be exchanged between cousins Patrick and Danny Mullins as they pulled up, something the winning rider referred to after the race. Mullins said: "I told Danny there will be a gap on my inside going to the second-last and not to go for it. He didn't listen to me. Luckily, he didn't get the two of us beaten."

It attracted the attention of winning trainer Willie Mullins too, watching from Leopardstown. He said: "My son and my nephew tried to kill one another going over the second-last fence. I don't know what Patrick said to Danny, but I'd imagine they wouldn't be coming home in the same car anyhow!"

The winning rider's comments also interested the stewards, who interviewed both riders. The matter was referred to a senior racing official.

The left handed–right handed debate will continue to be a factor with Gaelic Warrior and Patrick Mullins is adamant right-handed tracks suit him best.

He said: "Two of his defeats have been at Cheltenham going left-handed. Cheltenham doesn't really suit him. The Turners is run on the New course, which is not as tight as the Old course, but he is better going right-handed. Going left-handed at Leopardstown in February is one option; maybe we should try it and see.

"The way he jumps, this might be his best trip, perhaps two miles on soft ground. He is very versatile. A lot of credit goes to Rachel Robbins, who rides him out and looks after him."

Danny Mullins was pleased with the performance of Il Etait Temps. He said: "It was a great run. He's proving himself as a Grade 1 novice chaser. He was very consistent in his novice-hurdle season and he is showing he will be competitive in all of those Grade 1 novice chases. His jumping was good, although the winner's was something else."

