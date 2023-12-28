'We were second to a brilliant horse, the best since Kauto Star' - Gerri Colombe owner has no excuses after Savills thrashing

Gerri Colombe's owner Brian Acheson is adamant Galopin Des Champs is the best chaser since the mighty Kauto Star and said there was no shame in coming out second best in the Savills Chase.

After missing Kempton's King George in favour of a home match on his favoured soft ground at Leopardstown, money poured in for Gerri Colombe and he was sent off 7-4, but when it mattered he had no answer to the impossible question Galopin Des Champs gave him to answer.

Acheson said: "I've said it time and time again and now I'm convinced of it, Galopin Des Champs is the best there has been since Kauto Star and we are just unlucky to be around at the same time as him.

"We were second to a brilliant horse, an awesome one and we have no excuses."

Gordon Elliott wasn't looking for excuses either. Gerri Colombe couldn't lay a finger on the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and he doesn't think any horse in training would have got near him given the form he showed up in.

The trainer said: "Sure, look I'm obviously disappointed. We were hopeful coming here and the horse was in great form, but the winner was just awesome on the day and I don't think there is any horse around who would have beaten him out there today. It was an incredible performance."

Last year's winner Conflated was embroiled in a battle for the places before coming down at the last and Elliott was pleased with the way he performed. He said: "He's run a big race from the front and it's a pity he came down at the last. He definitely didn't deserve that."

Appreciate It didn't appear to get home having looked a danger at the second-last and it was another tame effort from A Plus Tard, the runaway winner of the 2022 Gold Cup. He just doesn't look himself these days.

