Kala Conti goes one better at Grade 2 level as Gordon Elliott lands treble at Leopardstown

Gordon Elliott continued his irresistible run of form as Graded victories for Kala Conti and Found A Fifty helped the trainer to a treble.

However, those connected with the Cullentra stable endured a tumultuous 40 minutes when the yard saddled two winners, either side of Farren Glory taking an agonising fall at the penultimate flight in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree when looking the most likely winner.

King Of Kingsfield had kicked things off with a stylish performance in the 2m maiden hurdle. Despite finishing runner-up at Grade 1 level at Fairyhouse earlier this month, the five-year-old went off at 15-8 due to the tall reputation of runner-up Mirazur West.

The Gigginstown-owned gelding enjoyed a ground-saving trip under Jack Kennedy, and ranged up alongside the Willie Mullins-trained runner-up approaching the final flight before winning by six lengths.

Elliott said: "We were riding him all wrong and the last day we changed our minds. He's been disappointing up until now as I always thought he was a proper horse but he might just come good now. The ground is key to him."

Kala Conti immediately followed up for connections, displaying a resolute attitude to fend off Kargese and Nurburgring under Danny Gilligan.

The 7-2 shot was impressive on stable debut at Navan last month before running a gallant race when collared by Nurburgring in the dying strides at Fairyhouse at this level. However, she reversed the form this time with Joseph O'Brien's charge on more favourable terms.

The Robcour-owned three-year-old reached for the last but she landed running and pulled out all the stops. Her stablemate and 13-8 favourite Mighty Bandit faded into ninth.

Elliott said: "She didn't lose much in defeat at Fairyhouse. It was a good performance and she enjoys a good gallop as she stays very well."

The treble was capped with Found A Fifty's win in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase.

O'Grady's charge Flies home

Edward O'Grady unleashed a smart prospect in the opening 2m maiden hurdle as the JP McManus-owned No Flies On Him galloped to an impressive victory on his rules debut under Mark Walsh.

The Westerner gelding landed a point at Knockanard in February and the form has worked out remarkably well given the runner-up, Jango Baie, landed Grade 1 honours at Aintree an hour after O'Grady's charge crossed the line.

The four-year-old never relinquished the lead after taking it up after the third flight and produced a smart turn of foot to shoot a couple of lengths clear on the turn for home before maintaining that advantage to the line.

O'Grady said: "I chose him as a three-year-old at the Derby sales when JP very kindly let me pick one out and he sent him for his education with Derek O'Connor, who did a fantastic job with him. He has a wonderful pedigree and he looks like a very promising horse.

"I've had a lot of swans over the last few years who have turned out as geese but I think this fella might stay a swan! He will have to be entered in Grade 1s after this and hopefully he might get there."

Charlie powers home

Eddie Cawley saddled the winner of the 2m novice handicap hurdle as Ataboycharlie defied an opening mark of 111 on handicap debut.

Having just his fourth run, the five-year-old made relentless headway on the wide outside turning for home and a big leap at the last helped him get the better of Woodstream Lad by a length and a quarter.

Cawley said: "It's the dream to get one here and for the first mile he didn't really know what to do given his inexperience and the ground was totally different to what he had been running on. It's very hard to win here with an experienced handicapper, let alone an inexperienced horse like him.

"We've given him plenty of schooling at a fast pace at home but it's totally different in a race so we're very happy."

Read these next. . .

'He's very quirky but he's got a massive engine' - Found A Fifty scores as Facile Vega finishes last

'If it wasn't the King George I probably would have pulled him up' - Gavin Sheehan in shock as Hewick hits 550-1 before unlikely success

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.