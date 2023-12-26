'Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time' - Shishkin camp reflect on dramatic King George stumble

The team behind Shishkin were left rueing their luck after a stumble following the second-last fence proved disastrous in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Shishkin was a length in front when dramatically unseating Nico de Boinville and, while he was facing challenges from Bravemansgame and Allaho, with eventual winner Hewick starting to hit full steam, he looked sure to be firmly involved and traded at an in-running low of 1.33 for £1,005 on Betfair.

The nine-year-old refused to start in the 1965 Chase at Ascot last month but there were no signs of such behaviour at Kempton and trainer Nicky Henderson took great encouragement from the run.

Shishkin was cut to 12-1 (from 16) for the Gold Cup with Ladbrokes and the Cheltenham Festival showpiece is firmly on the agenda for the Supreme Novices' and Arkle winner who finished second in the Ryanair Chase last season. He is the shortest-priced British-trained Gold Cup contender in a market headed by last season's winner Galopin Des Champs at 3-1.

Henderson said: “That’s racing, what can you say? He just stumbled and forgot to get his feet out. He’s got to go for the Gold Cup now, it’s the obvious race. That’s what he’ll have to do as he won’t be coming back in trip.”

This was just a second run over three miles or further for Shishkin, who beat Ahoy Senor in the Bowl at Aintree over three miles and a furlong on his final start of last season.

De Boinville said: “I’m very proud of Shishkin but these things happen. I think it happened about three strides after the fence, I don’t know why. Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time. He was very good today.”

