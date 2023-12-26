No wonder he was emotional. Shane Quinlan marked the first Christmas with his family for 13 years by riding the biggest winner of his career on Fontaine Collonges .

His relatives came over from Cork and saw the 3lb claimer's mount rout her rivals in the £50,000 William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, coming home 14 lengths clear of the only other finisher Empire Steel.

Quinlan, who has ridden in Britain since 2014, said: "My family are here today, my two brothers and my mum and dad. The last time they were at the races was my very first ride at Limerick 13 years ago.

"It's our first Christmas in 13 years and luckily I had a ride and to win is extra special. My grandad passed away a few months ago and I'm sure he'd have loved that, he was one of my biggest fans — he's not here but he's with us in spirit."

Shane Quinlan returns after riding an 'extra special' winner Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Venetia Williams-trained Fontaine Collonges is from the family of Grand National winner Neptune Collonges and is shaping into a talented stayer.

"She finished the race like a fresh horse," Quinlan said. "It didn't take too much out of her. We were going quick but I was always comfortable.

"I looked round turning in and I had the second off the bridle, so I was happy to hold on for as long as I could. Jumping three out he gave me a scare when I heard him come upsides but the second I asked my mare she quickened up to the second-last and winged it.

"She's talented but quirky. Last time at Sandown she made a mistake at the first and unshipped the jockey. She's got a bit of a mind of her own but when she puts her head to the game she's very good."

Williams was not among the crowd of just under 10,000 but said from Aintree: "I'm really delighted with that. Shane schooled her on Sunday and she jumped very well. It's great to see her back on track."

Closing on the leader

Patrick Wadge joined Toby Wynne at the top of the conditional jockeys' table with a double and received a ringing endorsement from an eight-time former champion.

He won on Lady In The Park (mares' novice hurdle) and Do You Job (2m3f chase) for boss Lucinda Russell, whose partner and assistant trainer Peter Scudamore said: "Lucy Alexander was the last Scottish jockey to be champion conditional and it would be great for him to do it.

"He's right up there. I'm pleased with how he's riding, he's very good, and we'll give him all the support we can."

Patrick Wadge won on Lady In The Park (near side) Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Christmas was a working day at Russell's yard but Scudamore played down the sacrifices required and said: "I rode Corach Rambler out yesterday and that's Christmas Day every day!

"Listening to the radio coming down, there was one man who was a paraplegic and a woman whose sister was killed and you think, 'I am so lucky, this isn't work, we're very fortunate.'"

'I'm on a roll'

No conditional jockey is hotter at present than 7lb Cameron Iles, who rode two winners in the days leading up to Christmas and made it three in a row when landing the novice handicap hurdle on Elogio .

He is four from five this month and six from eight since the start of November, with all his winners for boss Tom Lacey.

"I'm on a bit of a roll," Iles said. "It's down to the backing from Mr Lacey and the people around me, I couldn't be more grateful to them."

Read more:

Mixed fortunes for Bowen brothers as Jango Baie provides James with 'massive' breakthrough Grade 1 in the Formby Novices' Hurdle

'There's no reason why we shouldn’t look at the International' - Trials day likely next stop for electric Constitution Hill

'He's another Kauto Star' - French raider Il Est Francais given lofty comparison after scintillating Kempton victory

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.