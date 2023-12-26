'If it wasn't the King George I probably would have pulled him up' - Gavin Sheehan in shock as Hewick hits 550-1 before unlikely success

Hewick won an extraordinary running of the Grade 1 King George VI Chase at Kempton for man of the moment Gavin Sheehan and Shark Hanlon.

The €850 purchase was last throughout, pushed along at various stages and hit an in-running high of 550-1 but stayed on dourly in the home straight as Bravemansgame, Allaho and Shishkin traded blows.

With Shishkin unseating Nico de Boinville at the second-last fence, Hewick was only third at the last as the 2022 winner Bravemansgame and Allaho battled hard, but he flew home to land the spoils by a length and a half.

Hewick was adding one of the sport's greatest prizes to his incredible haul, which includes wins in the Durham National, bet365 Gold Cup, Galway Plate, Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills and Oaksey Chase.

"If it wasn't the King George I probably would have pulled him up," Sheehan told ITV Racing. "I knew he stays and stays and I wasn't able to get going. There's only a certain amount of questions you can ask and if they aren't answering, you can't ask.

"Shark said before he's probably the smallest horse here but he's got the biggest heart. I was absolutely delighted when I was told that Shark was getting me on Hewick. It was a no-brainer.

"To come here and do it like that was just amazing. I'm gobsmacked – that's a King George and they're not easy races won."

Hewick returned a 12-1 chance, with Bravemansgame edging out the 13-8 favourite Allaho for second by a head. The Real Whacker finished fourth ahead of the 2020 winner Frodon, who trailed in last of the five finishers.

The diminutive Hewick, who was last seen finishing 14th when bidding to retain his crown at Galway in August, was still in contention when a heavy faller two fences from home in the Gold Cup last season and was cut to 16-1 (from 66s) to atone for that defeat.

It was another major prize for Sheehan, who was deputising for Hewick's regular rider Jordan Gainford, after wins in the Coral Gold Cup and December Gold Cup.

