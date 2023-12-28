'He hasn't listened to me' - angry Patrick Mullins has words with cousin Danny after incident at second-last fence

Patrick Mullins vented his frustration at cousin Danny after the pair finished first and second in the Grade 1 Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick on Thursday.

Patrick won the race comfortably aboard 4-7 favourite Gaelic Warrior but was unimpressed with his cousin for exploring a run up the inside approaching the second-last fence aboard Gaelic Warrior's Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Il Etait Temps .

Pulling up after finishing five and a half lengths clear, Patrick repeatedly pointed towards Danny as he came upsides him on Il Etait Temps, with some angry words appearing to be directed in Danny's direction.

After the race, Patrick explained the situation going down to the second-last on Racing TV. The leading amateur rider said: "I tried to drop my lad, get him back a bit and get a breather into him. I told Danny going out that there will be a gap down my inside at the second-last, do not come for it. He hasn't listened to me. Luckily he hasn't got the two of us beat, but it didn't matter."

How the incident unfolded

Patrick Mullins (left) exchanges words with his cousin Danny after the line Credit: Racing TV

The altercation continues with Patrick Mullins clearly unhappy Credit: Racing TV

Danny appears lost for words as the two cousins slowly come to a halt Credit: Racing TV

Watching the altercation from Leopardstown, Willie Mullins could see the funny side and told Racing TV: "To me Gaelic Warrior put in some exhibition of jumping and if anyone wants to see what a steeplechaser looks like go and replay that race, I thought it was fantastic and then my son and and my nephew trying to kill one another going around to the second-last fence.

"I don't know what Patrick said to Danny but I'd imagine they wouldn't be coming home in the same car, anyhow. I suppose Danny was riding his horse and had to try to go for Grade 1 glory. Anyhow, it will make fun for this evening when we're disseminating the whole thing."

The stewards at Limerick inquired into both the approach to the second-last and the altercation after the winning post, referring the second of those incidents on to the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Read these next:

Gaelic Warrior made even-money favourite for the Turners after impressive Grade 1 win - but Patrick Mullins has Cheltenham concerns

'It was a huge performance' - Galopin Des Champs back to his best with 23-length win over Gerri Colombe in Savills Chase

Can anyone stop Galopin Des Champs winning a second Cheltenham Gold Cup in March? Our experts give their view

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.