'I don't know if any horse has ever gone from running in 0-70s at Catterick to running in the Ascot Gold Cup'

He meandered across the course a little bit but he was the best horse in the race. We're thrilled, it's just what we wanted to see, to win the race and hopefully go on to better things. We went to Epsom with his brother with big hopes and it didn't work out but I'd like to think this horse is possibly a little better. He looks a likely candidate.

Andrew Balding is dreaming of Derby glory with The Foxes after his Dante success at York

John [Gosden] liked her but the ground and the distance at Newbury [in the Fred Darling] were wrong and John's horses all needed the run. She gave me a great feel, travelled well, quickened twice and won by four lengths. I wasn't really expecting that!

Frankie Dettori reflects on outsider of the field Soul Sister's impressive victory in the Musidora

She's done nothing but improve since the end of last season. It was a big step up to today, but there wasn't anything else to go to in the short-term. I knew there was improvement to come and she's shown she's a proper Group 1 horse.

Michael Dods is aiming Azure Blue at the top level after victory over Highfield Princess in the Duke of York

On my way back to the parade ring I looked at the big screen and didn't see any mention of an inquiry at all. I couldn't believe it. Eventually they called one and I was confident they would change the result. I'd say I thought it was 70-30 in my favour, but they didn't change it and I have to say I was shocked.

Jockey Jody McGarvey was stunned after not getting the race on Vina Ardanza after being interfered with at the last by Saldier

Summer jumping could get worse and that's a real worry. All summer jumps courses are in the same boat, there's still a lot of arguments to be made, but it's a worry. It's something that racing seems to want to do like football, but there's so many racecourses that aren't in the same bracket. What will happen to summer jumping courses if we lose our best slots?

Newton Abbot's managing director Pat Masterson expresses concerns over premierisation

Newton Abbot: officials have concerns over 'premierisation' Credit: Harry Trump / Getty Images

They [the stewards] are saying he should've got stuck into him but I disagree. If he'd been more vigorous, would he have run better? No, but that's their decision on the day. If he'd given it an all-action ride the horse would've fallen in a hole. In my opinion, he's ridden that horse like a mature rider and he's done what I've told him to do.

Warren Greatrex defends 7lb claimer Dylan Kitts after the jockey was handed a 14-day non-trier ban for his ride on Jet Of Dreams

If all keeps going well then we're thinking of going for the Gold Cup, as we might never get the chance to run a horse - especially like him - in it again. Imagine if we won it, I don't know if any horse has ever gone from running in 0-70s at Catterick or being a 66-1 runner-up over hurdles to running in the Ascot Gold Cup. I'd love to keep going with him because what a story it is.

Trainer Adam Nicol is relishing the prospect of running stable star Wise Eagle in the Ascot Gold Cup

My heart is broken into a million pieces. He was the most wonderful little horse with an amazing personality and a huge talent. He took myself and the whole team on an amazing journey.

Former groom John Cahill pays tribute to Creative Force after he suffered a fatal injury at York

