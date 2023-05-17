'I wasn't expecting that!' - more joy for Dettori as Soul Sister is slashed for Oaks after Musidora romp

Even the outsiders are coming in. Frankie Dettori's farewell tour is threatening to turn into a lap of honour after he added yet another triumph to his final spring campaign.

The 52-year-old, who is quitting the saddle at the end of the season, has another Classic contender to look forward to in shock Tattersalls Musidora Stakes winner Soul Sister.

He has already landed a fourth 2,000 Guineas and a first Italian 2,000 this month, as well as finding a serious Betfred Derby hope when winning the Chester Vase on Arrest last week.

Seven days on, he looked set to allow someone else a moment in the spotlight as he rode 18-1 shot Soul Sister – last of 12 on her only run this term – in the Musidora.

But the spotlight tends to follow Dettori around, and in 130 seconds his mount was transformed from Fred Darling also-ran into major candidate for Epsom.

Soul Sister is now a general 4-1 second favourite for the Oaks, a race that seven previous Musidora winners have landed after success here.

Soul Sister is now just 4-1 for the Betfred Oaks Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Frankel filly, trained by John and Thady Gosden for owner-breeder Lady Bamford, appeared to benefit from better ground than at Newbury and certainly from the step up from 7f to 1m2½f.

She swept through the field to win going away by a commanding four lengths to book her place at Epsom.

"John liked her but the ground and the distance at Newbury were wrong and John's horses all needed the run," Dettori reflected on the reappearance effort of a three-year-old who had made a winning debut at Doncaster as a juvenile.

"She gave me a great feel, travelled well, quickened twice and won by four lengths. I wasn't really expecting that!" added the jockey, who was scoring a record-extending seventh win in a race he took for the first time on Bahr in 1998.

Frankie Dettori and Soul Sister Credit: Alan Crowhurst

John Gosden was also taken aback by the manner of this success, although he was confident Soul Sister was better than she showed at Newbury.

"We liked her a lot when she won at Doncaster," he said. "I ran her below her trip in the Fred Darling. She was on the wing of the field, the ground was bottomless and I always tell them if they're not handling it, look after them. She had a nice piece of work, quite frankly, and it did her a power of good.

"I didn't come here lightly. I spoke to Lady Bamford at length about the fact we need to know exactly how good she is. I knew the trip and ground would improve her and she's come to herself, a lot of the fillies have found it difficult with the cold, wet spring and she's just bloomed in her coat and shown her class today.

"She's trained very well for this. I expected a big run but I will admit I didn't expect her to win by four lengths."

The yard is also aiming Pretty Polly Stakes winner Running Lion at the Oaks and Gosden said: "At this moment we have two lovely fillies in the race."

Runner-up Novakai seems more likely to head to Chantilly as trainer Karl Burke said: "We'll see what the owners have to say but I have a feeling we might go for the French Oaks over the Epsom Oaks."

Favourite Infinite Cosmos finished third under Richard Kingscote, who said: "It wasn't ideal that we had to make the running, but it was a good run nonetheless and it looks like she can still progress."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.