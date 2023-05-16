'What will happen to summer jumping if we lose our best slots?' - Newton Abbot concerns over 'premierisation'

The quality of summer jump racing could be further diluted by the controversial policy of 'premierisation', Newton Abbot's managing director has warned.

The Devon course stages 18 fixtures between April and November, including three Saturday meetings, but those cards could in future be pushed to the morning or evening with the BHA's proposal to restrict racing taking place in a window between 2pm and 4pm on Saturdays.

Its aim would be to provide a clear window for the top-class cards as well as maximising betting turnover by focusing punters' attentions. However, Newton Abbot's managing director Pat Masterson followed other independent jumps courses, , in being concerned about the effect it could have on their cards.