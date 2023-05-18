'My heart is broken into a million pieces' - connections react to the death of Creative Force

Champion trainer Charlie Appleby has paid tribute to Creative Force after the top sprinter sustained a fatal injury in the Duke of York Stakes on Wednesday.

The five-year-old was a yard favourite at Moulton Paddocks and his finest hour came when landing the 2021 British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.

also won the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot that year, contributing to the seven wins and more than £800,000 in prize-money he amassed.

Although he was without a win in 2022, Creative Force had some notable near-misses including when second to stablemate Naval Crown in the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and also a close third in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

His most recent success came in a 6f conditions race at Haydock on May 13.

Creative Force: Haydock win this month was the seventh of his career Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Appleby said: “We are very saddened with the passing of Creative Force, who was a real yard favourite at Moulton Paddocks. It’s a very sad day for everyone at Godolphin to lose a horse who always wore his heart on his sleeve and put up great performances year after year. We would like to thank William Derby and all his team at York for handling a difficult situation with speed and compassion.”

His former groom John Cahill, who now works for Donnacha O’Brien, said: “My heart is broken into a million pieces. He was the most wonderful little horse with an amazing personality and a huge talent. He took myself and the whole team on an amazing journey."