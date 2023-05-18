'That was fantastic' - The Foxes 8-1 for Derby after Dante win for Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding

The Foxes improved from his seasonal debut second in the Craven to take a messy Dante Stakes for Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding.

The Group 2 looked up for grabs in the final furlong as challengers were splayed across the Knavesmire but it was King Power's charge who improved best from the rear towards the far side of the track and he gamely held off the late challenge of White Birch to score by a neck.

Desert Crown took the Dante before going on to win the Derby in style last year and Paddy Power cut The Foxes to 8-1 (from 20s) for the Classic on June 2. Auguste Rodin, a Group 1 winner at two but bitterly disappointing in the 2,000 Guineas, heads the market at 9-2.

"That was fantastic," said Murphy, who like his trainer has yet to win British Flat racing's most coveted prize.

Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding with connections after The Foxes win in the Dante Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I ride for a great stable in Andrew Balding and this guy was really well prepared by the team at home. He relaxes and he can show that turn of foot. He's a son of Churchill, who is having a big impact at the moment, and he has all the attributes of a top-quality horse.

"We didn't go a crazy pace. Hopefully it was a good trial for the big races to come. He gives himself a chance to stay a mile and a half but he is a fast horse. I won it on Roaring Lion and Telecaster so it was great to win it again."

Richard Kingscote enjoyed a luckless passage this time around on the well-supported 9-2 favourite Passenger, who ran into the back of several horses as the pace began to quicken, before eventually sharing third-placed honours with the Ballydoyle runner Continuous. Paddy Power cut him to the same price as the winner for the Derby.

King Of Steel was withdrawn at the start after becoming upset in the stalls.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.