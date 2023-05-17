'She's a proper Group 1 horse' - Dods delight with brilliant Azure Blue in Duke Of York

The north's finest sprinting fillies came to the fore in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes, but it was Azure Blue who continued her remarkable rise through the ranks to deny Knavesmire queen Highfield Princess in a thrilling finish.

Beaten in Class 4 company over course-and-distance just under a year ago, the four-year-old has improved 26lb since, but was sent off at 12-1 despite an impressive victory at Listed level at Newmarket last time.

Highfield Princess tanked into contention under Jason Hart in her bid for back-to-back wins in the race, having also enjoyed her magic moment in Britain at the track in last year's Nunthorpe.

However, Azure Blue swooped late under Paul Mulrennan to score by half a length to give the jockey and trainer Michael Dods their first success in the Group 2. Dods also saddled the third in Commanche Falls in a dream result for the Darlington yard.

"She's done nothing but improve since the end of last season and we didn't feel we had her ready before Newmarket, we'd not got the work into her," Dods said.

"It was a big step up to today, but there wasn't anything else to go to in the short-term. I knew there was improvement to come and she's shown she's a proper Group 1 horse."

Azure Blue beats Highfield Princess in the Duke Of York Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Azure Blue is not entered in any of the top sprints at Royal Ascot, but Dods insists she is set to emulate his sprint sensation, dual Nunthorpe heroine Mecca's Angel, with the Prix de l'Abbaye a long-term target.

He said: "Mecca's Angel was all speed, but she's getting that speed now later on in her career. She's getting up to that class. Commanche Falls ran a super race and to get a first and third in what really raced like a Group 1 is terrific."

It was also another splendid Knavesmire moment for Mulrennan, who recorded his biggest successes in the saddle at the track with Mecca's Angel's Nunthorpe wins in 2015 and 2016.

"Michael's horses come alive here and he's a dab hand with these top-class fillies," he said. "Especially at this time of my career, it's great to have winners on the big stage.

"When you get big days like this you're not bothered about the early mornings or long travels. This is what it's all about."

Connections of Highfield Princess were upbeat about her gallant defeat and are relishing bidding to add to her three top-level victories next.

Trainer John Quinn said : "Nobody knows from year to year will a horse retain its ability and she was a mare going from five to six but she showed all her enthusiasm.

"She always comes on for her first run and will be running in Group 1s now and won't have a penalty. The King's Stand is her next target, she's got speed to burn."

Australian sprinter The Astrologist was a disappointing seventh, but there was a sad postscript to the race after Group 1-winning sprinter Creative Force suffered a fatal leg injury.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.