'I was shocked they didn't reverse the result' - rider stunned at controversial Killarney stewards' decision

Jody McGarvey said he was shocked by the stewards' decision not to reverse the result of a novice chase at Killarney on Sunday after Saldier cannoned into his mount Vina Ardanza over the last and connections have revealed that an appeal will be lodged.

Saldier held on by a nose in the 2m7f contest but only after giving Vina Ardanza a hefty bump when jumping the final fence and McGarvey felt the interference cost him at least half a length.

Not only was the rider of the runner-up surprised at the outcome but he was also perplexed that it took more than ten minutes after the race for the stewards to announce an inquiry on course.

Saldier (right) and Vina Ardanza jump the last together Credit: Racing TV

Saldier jumps markedly to his right, cutting across his rival Credit: Racing TV

Vina Ardanza and Jody McGarvey are forced into evasive action and lose valuable time when being pushed wide Credit: Racing TV

The pair cross the line almost together after Vina Ardanza regained momentum Credit: Racing TV

The jockey said: "I was confident going into the stewards' room that I would get the race and I was shocked when I didn't.

"The way I look at it is that the bump I got cost me half a length, maybe even a length, and I lost by a nose. I was nearly knocked off and lost my balance so it had to cost me at least a half a length."

He added: "On my way back to the parade ring I looked at the big screen and didn't see any mention of an inquiry at all. I couldn't believe it. As I was weighing in I asked if there was any sign of an inquiry. There was still nothing announced even at that stage.

"Eventually they called one and I was confident they would change the result. I'd say I thought it was 70-30 in my favour, but they didn't change it and I have to say I was shocked."

The stewards' report stated: "Having viewed the recording of the race and considered the evidence, the raceday stewards were of the opinion that, while Saldier had caused interference to Vina Ardanza, on the balance of probabilities he had not improved his finishing position as a result of this interference, so they made no alteration to the judge’s placings, and therefore took no further action."

Eamon Waters of owners Alymer Stud will lodge an appeal against the decision of the stewards.

