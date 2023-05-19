'It was horrendous' - how a spell of husband-and-wife rehab didn't work out as planned for Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle

Tom Marquand has said the apparent silver lining of a serious injury earlier this year – the chance to spend quality time with wife Hollie Doyle – did not work out as planned, with the pair both "sore and pissed off" during a miserable month.

Marquand reveals the rarely seen irritable side to his nature in a major interview for the Racing Post in Sunday's newspaper, in which he discusses his ambition to be champion jockey, his unusual route into the sport and the many foreign expeditions that have shaped a somewhat negative view of British racing.

It was during what has become a regular spring trip to Australia that Marquand suffered what he called "the worst injury I've had by a long way" two months ago, requiring shoulder surgery after being brought down.

"Hollie broke her elbow at the same time and we thought it would be great that we could rehab together, but it was horrendous," he said. "We were both sore, pissed off and I missed two Group 1 winners. I knew if I took eight weeks I'd miss Dubai Honour, so I made sure I got back in time."

Dubai Honour: victorious in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Randwick Credit: Jeremy Ng / Getty Images

The date in mind with Dubai Honour was April 8, when Marquand beat Australian hotpot Anamoe to win his third Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick having twice won the race on Addeybb, the horse he credits for cementing his fruitful partnership with Dubai Honour's trainer William Haggas.

"I didn't think it was going to happen," he admitted. "I'd accepted I had no chance.

"When I did make it back I convinced myself I was getting him on a day he'd realistically not win. You take yourself though that process to manage expectations, so it was such a relief when he won. It made it worth pushing myself to get back in time, that was the most satisfying bit. Coming back early was justified."

Read more from Tom Marquand in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday. Click to sign up.

Read more . . .

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.