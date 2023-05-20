Derby hero Desert Crown warms up for long-awaited return at Sandown on Thursday

Crown looks diamond

The closed signs came down from the peat moss facilities across town on Friday morning including the round gallop on the Limekilns, which fittingly hosted an appearance from last season's Derby winner . Richard Kingscote was back at the controls of his Epsom hero in a pipe-opener over a mile with his usual lead (Kevin Bradshaw) and the pair were shadowed over a mile by (Ted Durcan). The son of Nathaniel will be a short price to emulate Bay Bridge by giving Sir Michael Stoute a record-extending 13th win in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday.

Top filly in action

Nashwa and Hollie Doyle (near side) in action on the Limekilns round gallop

John and Thady Gosden used the round gallop for the first time this year on Saturday morning when there was a sighting of the maroon cap of Hollie Doyle aboard her dual Group 1 winner . Like a lot of fillies in the town, the daughter of Frankel was done no favours by subzero lows in March and April but is not far off a run. The four-year-old has an entry in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes against the likes of Desert Crown, but the Group 2 Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud three days later is preferred.

Flying machines

Jewel In My Crown (leading under Callum Shepherd) sparkles on the summer gallop

There were plenty of flying machines to be seen over on Racecourse Side, not least a WWII Spitfire and Hurricane in the family enclosure on the neighbouring Rowley Mile after they arrived on Friday evening as part of Suffolk day at the track on Saturday. Taking off in her work on the Summer Gallop was James Tate's top sprinter , who is pencilled in for the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock next Saturday. No less impressive over a longer distance a little later was Rae Guest's (Callum Shepherd), who heads to the Listed Rothesay Stakes at Ayr on Wednesday.