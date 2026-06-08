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Letters

'Horseracing's capacity to shoot itself in the foot never lets us down' - readers' views on the contentious Benvenuto Cellini call

'Horseracing's capacity to shoot itself in the foot never lets us down' - readers' views on the contentious Benvenuto Cellini call

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Letters
Affordability checks will hit the less well-off and do great damage to racing
Affordability checks will hit the less well-off and do great damage to racing
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Letters
Letters: Constitution Hill’s fresh Flat challenge will prove equally as exciting as his career over jumps
Letters: Constitution Hill’s fresh Flat challenge will prove equally as exciting as his career over jumps
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Letters
Letters: 'He was one of my greatest allies' - Jeremy Chapman was far more than just a top tipster
Letters: 'He was one of my greatest allies' - Jeremy Chapman was far more than just a top tipster
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Letters
'The King George just wouldn’t be the same at any other course' - readers have their say on Kempton's future
'The King George just wouldn’t be the same at any other course' - readers have their say on Kempton's future
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Letters
Welcome new face is needed at the BHA at a time when boldness is required
Welcome new face is needed at the BHA at a time when boldness is required
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Letters
Racing Post readers: Cheltenham Festival prices may be steep but hotels are struggling too
Racing Post readers: Cheltenham Festival prices may be steep but hotels are struggling too
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Letters
Much-loved Lucander leaves a huge hole in our yard – he was our pioneer
Much-loved Lucander leaves a huge hole in our yard – he was our pioneer
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Letters
Musselburgh farce hints at a long year ahead for racing fans
Musselburgh farce hints at a long year ahead for racing fans
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Letters
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'Like so many, I'll miss his brilliant prose and wonderful wit' – Racing Post readers pay tribute to Alastair Down
'Like so many, I'll miss his brilliant prose and wonderful wit' – Racing Post readers pay tribute to Alastair Down
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Alastair Down 1956-2024
Racecourses must take note, many people still use cash
Racecourses must take note, many people still use cash
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Letters
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Crowds can return to the racetrack if we deal with the costs and touts
Crowds can return to the racetrack if we deal with the costs and touts
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Letters
Don't ditch classifieds - we need these types of races more than ever
Don't ditch classifieds - we need these types of races more than ever
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Letters
Parading the runners at racecourses must be front and centre
Parading the runners at racecourses must be front and centre
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Letters
John Dawson’s overzealous ban for Hunters' Chase winning ride ruined a wonderful story
John Dawson’s overzealous ban for Hunters' Chase winning ride ruined a wonderful story
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Letters
Be on the right track: a road for ambulances should be mandatory
Be on the right track: a road for ambulances should be mandatory
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Letters
Here's a painless, practical way to fund racehorse aftercare
Here's a painless, practical way to fund racehorse aftercare
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Letters
Remembering Alan Horrocks: Dad’s passion for horses and people shone through
Remembering Alan Horrocks: Dad’s passion for horses and people shone through
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Letters
'They are like ­Frankenstein’s monster and the ­ramifications will be dreadful' - Racing Post readers on affordability checks
'They are like ­Frankenstein’s monster and the ­ramifications will be dreadful' - Racing Post readers on affordability checks
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Letters
'The confusion stems from the Gambling Commission's approach' - more readers' views on affordability checks
'The confusion stems from the Gambling Commission's approach' - more readers' views on affordability checks
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Letters
'Many will have their joy of following racing changed forever' - readers' views on affordability checks
'Many will have their joy of following racing changed forever' - readers' views on affordability checks
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Letters
'The ramifications are too worrying to contemplate' - more Racing Post readers share their views on affordability checks
'The ramifications are too worrying to contemplate' - more Racing Post readers share their views on affordability checks
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Letters
Racing Post readers on affordability checks: 'This legislation is having untold effect on the everyday punter'
Racing Post readers on affordability checks: 'This legislation is having untold effect on the everyday punter'
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Letters
Racing Post readers: 'Affordability checks are a devastating threat to my punting passion'
Racing Post readers: 'Affordability checks are a devastating threat to my punting passion'
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Letters
'Horseracing's capacity to shoot itself in the foot never lets us down' - readers' views on the contentious Benvenuto Cellini call

'Horseracing's capacity to shoot itself in the foot never lets us down' - readers' views on the contentious Benvenuto Cellini call

icon
Letters
Affordability checks will hit the less well-off and do great damage to racing
Affordability checks will hit the less well-off and do great damage to racing
icon
Letters
Letters: Constitution Hill’s fresh Flat challenge will prove equally as exciting as his career over jumps
icon
Letters
Letters: 'He was one of my greatest allies' - Jeremy Chapman was far more than just a top tipster
icon
Letters
Letters: Constitution Hill’s fresh Flat challenge will prove equally as exciting as his career over jumps
icon
Letters
Letters: 'He was one of my greatest allies' - Jeremy Chapman was far more than just a top tipster
icon
Letters
'The King George just wouldn’t be the same at any other course' - readers have their say on Kempton's future
'The King George just wouldn’t be the same at any other course' - readers have their say on Kempton's future
icon
Letters
Welcome new face is needed at the BHA at a time when boldness is required
Welcome new face is needed at the BHA at a time when boldness is required
icon
Letters
Racing Post readers: Cheltenham Festival prices may be steep but hotels are struggling too
Racing Post readers: Cheltenham Festival prices may be steep but hotels are struggling too
icon
Letters
Much-loved Lucander leaves a huge hole in our yard – he was our pioneer
Much-loved Lucander leaves a huge hole in our yard – he was our pioneer
icon
Letters
Musselburgh farce hints at a long year ahead for racing fans
Musselburgh farce hints at a long year ahead for racing fans
icon
Letters
padlock
'Like so many, I'll miss his brilliant prose and wonderful wit' – Racing Post readers pay tribute to Alastair Down
'Like so many, I'll miss his brilliant prose and wonderful wit' – Racing Post readers pay tribute to Alastair Down
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Racecourses must take note, many people still use cash
Racecourses must take note, many people still use cash
icon
Letters
padlock
Crowds can return to the racetrack if we deal with the costs and touts
Crowds can return to the racetrack if we deal with the costs and touts
icon
Letters
Don't ditch classifieds - we need these types of races more than ever
Don't ditch classifieds - we need these types of races more than ever
icon
Letters
Parading the runners at racecourses must be front and centre
Parading the runners at racecourses must be front and centre
icon
Letters
John Dawson’s overzealous ban for Hunters' Chase winning ride ruined a wonderful story
John Dawson’s overzealous ban for Hunters' Chase winning ride ruined a wonderful story
icon
Letters
Be on the right track: a road for ambulances should be mandatory
Be on the right track: a road for ambulances should be mandatory
icon
Letters
Here's a painless, practical way to fund racehorse aftercare
Here's a painless, practical way to fund racehorse aftercare
icon
Letters
Remembering Alan Horrocks: Dad’s passion for horses and people shone through
Remembering Alan Horrocks: Dad’s passion for horses and people shone through
icon
Letters
'They are like ­Frankenstein’s monster and the ­ramifications will be dreadful' - Racing Post readers on affordability checks
'They are like ­Frankenstein’s monster and the ­ramifications will be dreadful' - Racing Post readers on affordability checks
icon
Letters
'The confusion stems from the Gambling Commission's approach' - more readers' views on affordability checks
'The confusion stems from the Gambling Commission's approach' - more readers' views on affordability checks
icon
Letters
'Many will have their joy of following racing changed forever' - readers' views on affordability checks
'Many will have their joy of following racing changed forever' - readers' views on affordability checks
icon
Letters
'The ramifications are too worrying to contemplate' - more Racing Post readers share their views on affordability checks
'The ramifications are too worrying to contemplate' - more Racing Post readers share their views on affordability checks
icon
Letters
Racing Post readers on affordability checks: 'This legislation is having untold effect on the everyday punter'
Racing Post readers on affordability checks: 'This legislation is having untold effect on the everyday punter'
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Letters
Racing Post readers: 'Affordability checks are a devastating threat to my punting passion'
Racing Post readers: 'Affordability checks are a devastating threat to my punting passion'
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Letters
12
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