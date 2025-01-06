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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Alastair Down 1956-2024
Home
News
Alastair Down: One For Arthur's magnificent National was a triumph for those tested
Features
'Like so many, I'll miss his brilliant prose and wonderful wit' – Racing Post readers pay tribute to Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Passion, joie de vivre and an infectious love of the sport – racing will never be quite the same without Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
For 30 years I only knew Alastair Down's public persona - then, after 30 minutes, it was as if I'd known him forever
Another View
Alastair Down: delight for disciples as miracle worker Martin Tate lands monster punt at Cheltenham
Alastair Down 1956-2024
No gloom or trace of pity to be found - Alastair Down’s moving interview with JT McNamara
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: Nicky Henderson, the visionary who is losing the power to see
Alastair Down 1956-2024
'When the time comes I suspect my ashes will find their final resting place at the top of the hill - a place where all dreams are still alive'
Alastair Down 1956-2024
'Those extraordinary words came from the heart' - friends and colleagues pay tribute to Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down, legendary Racing Post writer and beloved broadcaster, dies aged 68
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: a master conjuror of words and a cherished advocate for racing
Alastair Down 1956-2024
'He had a gift and an extraordinary one' - AP McCoy, Nicky Henderson and more remember racing hero Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
You can wash the mud off the silks, but not the stain off the race - Alastair Down on a 'rancid' 2001 Grand National
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: Kauto v Denman v Long Run was one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Home
News
Alastair Down: One For Arthur's magnificent National was a triumph for those tested
Features
'Like so many, I'll miss his brilliant prose and wonderful wit' – Racing Post readers pay tribute to Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Passion, joie de vivre and an infectious love of the sport – racing will never be quite the same without Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
For 30 years I only knew Alastair Down's public persona - then, after 30 minutes, it was as if I'd known him forever
Another View
Passion, joie de vivre and an infectious love of the sport – racing will never be quite the same without Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
For 30 years I only knew Alastair Down's public persona - then, after 30 minutes, it was as if I'd known him forever
Another View
Alastair Down: delight for disciples as miracle worker Martin Tate lands monster punt at Cheltenham
Alastair Down 1956-2024
No gloom or trace of pity to be found - Alastair Down’s moving interview with JT McNamara
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: Nicky Henderson, the visionary who is losing the power to see
Alastair Down 1956-2024
'When the time comes I suspect my ashes will find their final resting place at the top of the hill - a place where all dreams are still alive'
Alastair Down 1956-2024
'Those extraordinary words came from the heart' - friends and colleagues pay tribute to Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down, legendary Racing Post writer and beloved broadcaster, dies aged 68
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: a master conjuror of words and a cherished advocate for racing
Alastair Down 1956-2024
'He had a gift and an extraordinary one' - AP McCoy, Nicky Henderson and more remember racing hero Alastair Down
Alastair Down 1956-2024
You can wash the mud off the silks, but not the stain off the race - Alastair Down on a 'rancid' 2001 Grand National
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: Kauto v Denman v Long Run was one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
Alastair Down 1956-2024