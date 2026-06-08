'Horseracing's capacity to shoot itself in the foot never lets us down' - readers' views on the contentious Benvenuto Cellini call

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The stewards' call to deem Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner after his hind leg rested on a narrow ledge in the stalls has drawn lots of reaction from our readers. Find out their views on the decision below . . .

'Racing has no more feet left in which to shoot itself'

The longer the debacle over the non-runner in The Derby goes on, the less sense it makes. There has been an immense amount said on television, radio and online and 100 per cent of the opinion is extremely negative apart from the views of the BHA, which still believes that everything is perfectly fine. I now firmly believe that racing has no more feet left in which to shoot itself.

Keith Nicholson

'It's a bad law and should be amended'

Unless my eyes were deceiving me the heavily backed favourite of Epsom’s Lester Piggott Handicap on Saturday, Hell Yeah He Did, reared slightly as the stalls opened and forfeited a length or two, ending up in last place for the first four or five furlongs. The horse’s chance was compromised far more than that of weak Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini, who had a couple of horses behind him when he was slowly away.

Had there been no camera fixed on the Coolmore colt, we would not have known that he had his near hind leg resting on the shelf of the stalls. This was a self-inflicted barrier to him starting cleanly and not caused by any outside influence. Therefore I must ask why Benvenuto Cellini was deemed a non-runner when Hell Yeah He Did was not?

In my opinion the only good reason for declaring a horse a non-runner once installed is if there is a mechanical failure with the starting stalls or something else outside the jockey’s control. I would not include failure to emerge from the stalls unless they failed to open, as was the case in the Dash a few years ago. That day punters and owners lost out because the new rule had not yet been introduced. Well done to the bookmakers who ignored the 25p Rule 4 deduction on winning bets in the Derby. But if this new rule stands, there will be daily incidents similar to what we got on Saturday, as many horses miss the break once installed. The evidence from the Lester Piggott seems to be that the stewards are only bothered when such incidents occur in very high-profile races. This is bad law and should be amended forthwith.

Colin Mackenzie

'This ruling opens the floodgates for all sorts of knock-ons'

I find the new ruling, leading to the decision to render the Derby favourite a non-runner, simply incredible! The future ramifications of continuing this practice will create arguments galore and weaken confidence among already uneasy racing folk. If there is a stalls malfunction, of course intervention is needed, but when a horse by his own actions hinders himself, what will be will be! This horse finished tenth of 14 beaten 26 lengths, temporarily collecting £20,000 in prize-money. Would the same decision have been made if his finishing position had been even better?

This image shows where Benvenuto Cellini's hind leg was caught in the stalls

This ruling opens the floodgates for all sorts of knock-ons. ‘Heavily backed favourite declared non-runner for looking to one side when stalls opened’ or ‘despite winning, horse disqualified for rearing when leaving stalls’ both come to mind. On Saturday great efforts were made to get newcomers to the races. Many of those who backed the heavily supported Christmas Day will be left bemused by the sudden reduction of 25 per cent of their winnings, suspecting skullduggery no doubt. This practice cannot be allowed to gain momentum.

Simon Prout

'Why was this not applied to the standing starts at Cheltenham?'

A simple question. If the current ruling allows the stewards more flexibility regarding if a horse has been inconvenienced at the start and therefore should be deemed a non-runner, then why was this not applied on numerous instances at the Cheltenham Festival over the farcical standing starts? On numerous occasions horses had no chance from the standing start and many punters were aggrieved that they lost their money but nothing was done.

I felt the Derby decision was wrong and Cheltenham's standing starts, although unfair, will need to remain but I cannot see why there is a difference. I imagine the starters will hide behind the argument that it is the jockeys' faults regarding false starts. A point I would again disagree with on numerous occasions although not all. Paul Monger

'We do not want Rule 4 deductions in such an instance'

Richard Birch is right about the Derby favourite's withdrawal and what punters really want. We do not want money back as a free bet if beaten a short head or if a last-fence faller or if second to the favourite. We also do not want Rule 4 deductions if a runner makes a slow start, whatever the reason. What we do want is the proper price available for any given selection to win the race. Because you can bet the off-course bookmakers reduce odds in the likelihood any of the above could happen. Always remember bookmakers never make offers that do not suit themselves.

Stephen Chance

'It is just bad luck – this was a terrible decision'

I have to say I found the decision to declare Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner completely baffling. Surely this was the wrong decision and it did nothing to enhance what was already a miserable day for anyone who had been lucky enough to have backed the winner? The horse was loaded into the stalls correctly. While there was a split second delay in the favourite getting all four legs on the ground, you see horses lose much more ground at the start every day of the week, yet they are not deemed non-runners.

Benvenuto Cellini: passed the post winning post in tenth before being declared a non-runner Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The fact the favourite was alongside the eventual fifth Alderman before they had even covered a furlong suggests the favourite had every chance to be involved in the finish if good enough on the day. Racing is a game of chance. How is this situation different from a horse refusing to leave the stalls, a horse rearing in the stalls or a horse swerving on leaving the stalls and unseating the jockey? How about the blindfold being removed late or a horse stumbling leaving the stalls? How about a stirrup breaking or a saddle slipping? The list of things that can go wrong in a horse race is endless but none of these occurrences would deem a horse to be declared a non-runner. It is just bad luck. This was a terrible decision.

Nick Robshaw

'Surely the blame rests with the horse'

All praise to those involved for the Derby day effort yet horseracing's capacity to shoot itself in the foot never lets us down. If a horse puts itself at a disadvantage by resting its leg on a ledge, then surely the blame rests with the horse. What next? A five-furlong sprint where a horse dwells at the start, denying itself a fair start? The rule is ridiculous and is a risk a punter takes when placing a bet.

Bob Lefroy

Read more . . .

'He never had a chance to follow our plan' - Benvenuto Cellini part-owner says non-runner call was correct

Absurd and nonsensical - why the Benvenuto Cellini non-runner ruling is bad news for punters

'The world is our oyster' - how might the season play out for the big names who ran at Epsom?

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.