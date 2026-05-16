Affordability checks will hit the less well-off and do great damage to racing

Gary Player was once asked if he considered himself to be a lucky golfer. His reply: “I am very lucky, and the more I practise, the luckier I get.”

I left school at 15 to work in my local shipyard for 17 years. I went on to work for myself, proudly gaining a Royal Warrant of Appointment to the late Queen Elizabeth.

I am now retired and suffering from ill health. By a country mile, the first thing that gets me out of bed in the morning is to head to the paper shop to collect my Racing Post or otherwise access it online.

My Player philosophy then kicks in. I know from years of experience that the longer I spend studying the mass of valuable information available in the Post, the luckier I will be. Then, from the moment I place my bet, like millions of other average punters, I decide how to spend the 200 grand when my Canadian bet goes in; reducing commensurately from a luxury cruise to a ride on the Mersey ferries as my bet reduces to a Yankee. But that doesn’t matter; there is always tomorrow, or next month if I have been frozen out of betting because of the draconian abuse of my civil liberties that prevents me from spending my own hard-earned money as I choose.

Two years ago my brother passed away. Like me he had worked all of his life and in his retirement he loved nothing more than to sit in his local bookmakers, chewing the cud with his pals, betting race to race and analysing every result.

He had a more-than-healthy bank balance, having been cautious with money all his life. This daily pleasure was a major part of it and it was taken from him because he refused to take part in the affordability checks that he rightly considered way too intrusive in his personal affairs. Consequently, in the last year of his life he was never able to join his pals and have a bet.

I am by no means a libertarian, but for someone to have the ability to freeze me out of my favourite pastime is Orwellian and scary.

According to reports, black-market betting has increased to six per cent. This will rise exponentially without doubt. Just as illegal booze in America gave rise to the mafia, black-market bookmaking will flourish because of this ridiculous, ill-thought-through action which will also reduce much-needed income to the racing industry. And as with the majority of new ­legislation, those who will suffer most are the less-well-off millions of punters who just enjoy a daily flutter.

How many government members have even been in a betting shop? How many of them have ever held on to a betting slip all day, fingers firmly crossed? How many of their senior advisers could name a Derby or Grand National winner? How many could name half a dozen jockeys?

The idea that affordability checks will eliminate the problems associated with compulsive gamblers is strictly for the birds and will do nothing to address the real problems facing Britain.

It is so profoundly ridiculous that someone can go to Tesco every day for a year and buy 1,000 lottery tickets each day while I am denied having a £5 flutter on the horses.

The one underlying principle that should not allow these checks to be forced upon us is that they are grossly unfair to the less well-off in society. They should be scrapped now before ­irreversible damage is done.

The affordability process is either taking a £5 hammer to crack a walnut or is the implementation of a strategy, deliberate or otherwise, that could lead to the demise of the racing industry.

Peter Byrne

Wirral, Merseyside

It has its importance

I disagree with Richard Forristal’s verdict on summer jump racing (May 14).

On Thursday Fontwell had 56 ­declarations for its six-race card, while Perth had 58 declared for its seven races. Very healthy in my view and, across the two meetings, seven races had eight or more runners, so appealing to the each-way punter.

Summer jumping provides plenty of fun for customers and creates a good atmosphere in the sunshine with plenty of children enjoying the sport.It is worth reading Lee Mottershead’s terrific piece following his visit to Newton Abbot (April 4) for its opening 2026 fixture last month.

Newton Abbot is a case in point for summer jumping, offering excellent prize-money, preparing decent ground and being superbly supported by many leading trainers, not only those in the South West.

Many trainers keep a number of horses back for the summer jumps programme and, while we may not see Cheltenham or Aintree types, there are plenty of quality runners for our jockeys to ride. What else would they otherwise do in the summer months?

Leave summer jumping alone, please. To claim it has reached rock bottom is nonsense.

Nigel Payne MBE

Bolventor, Cornwall

For some it's essential

Having read Richard Forristal’s verdict of summer jump racing being at rock bottom, we must remember this part of the sport is essential for some mostly younger up-and-coming jockeys to get noticed and therefore survive. Summer jumping provides them with that platform.

Maybe some of the meetings could do with a greater variety of race type, and that’s something the BHA can look into. However, summer jump racing provides much-needed opportunities for fast-ground horses and is the lifeblood of some tracks.

When Worcester restarts after its problems have been fixed we can still expect to see plenty of runners. I have never seen a match or a walkover there in my many years.

Jimmy Gill

Gravesend, Kent

Summer jumping is the lifeblood for tracks like Worcester Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

No evaluation was given

Surely the most worrying aspect of the Chester ground on ladies’ day was that it did not seemingly occur to anyone else to evaluate the track before racing started. It took some runners to begin slipping in the first before we were all alerted of the problem.

Officials, former jockeys and general know-alls had their chance to speak up, but instead they just trusted the clerk of the course’s judgement.

I have not been to Chester for a few years now, chiefly because basic ­facilities are seemingly denied unless one pays substantial supplements to County admission.

You used to be able to see across the track, but the Final Furlong blocks this now. Reciprocals used to be welcome in the Long Room, but these days they are denied, while even a basic seat outside it seems to carry a surcharge.

Chester needs to concentrate on delivering the essentials in a competent manner.

As for the ground, close attention to the Met Office forecasts broadcast by the BBC is quite sufficient to form an accurate view on likely rainfall. Last week only possible light showers were indicated for the Chester area on Wednesday evening.

Clive Godber

Hull

Where will River head?

We hear frequently that the Derby is the fundamental focus of Coolmore and Ballydoyle, yet ITV Racing’s Francesca Cumani pointed out at York on Thursday that Constitution River may well instead be directed at the Prix du Jockey Club.

The reason is that although owners Coolmore may regard Constitution River as their best Derby horse, with a stamina-laden pedigree on the dam’s side, the stallion value of the French version over a mile and a quarter has lately been higher than that of recent Epsom winners over a mile and a half.

Perhaps we will learn in the coming days where the priorities truly lie.

Malcolm McEwan

Manchester

Great to have her back

What great news to hear Josephine Gordon is to return to raceriding after she has overcome problems with deafness.

Gordon has always displayed great balance and tactical awareness, and one can only hope she is able to secure some decent rides from those trainers with whom she has had great success in the past.

John McDonald

Nantwich, Cheshire

Read more here:

Betting expert hits back at 'clearly ludicrous' claim affordability checks can't be assessed until they are implemented

33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm

'It wouldn't be a given who Ryan would ride' - Aidan O'Brien nominates his main Derby contenders as big Constitution River decision awaits

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