Racing Post readers: 'Affordability checks are a devastating threat to my punting passion'

Much has been written about the effect that affordability checks will have on racing – and these fears are very real – but the pastimes of hundreds of thousands of punters are about to be negatively impacted too. That a perfectly legal pastime enjoyed by so very many is soon to be taken from us seems to have been overlooked.

I have been a punter (and syndicate owner) for more than 40 years and the thought of being prevented from indulging in this wonderfully absorbing passion is ­devastating. Not just my weekends, but holidays too will be affected. The weeks of ­Cheltenham, Royal Ascot and York’s Ebor meeting will cease to provide the unbridled joy of years gone by.

The valid argument that betting on racing and sports is very different to the world of slots needs to be driven home. It should be a central plank in our argument.

There can be awful casualties associated with betting. I understand that vulnerable people need protection, that lives are damaged and on occasion sadly taken, but there must be another solution to this problem.

Greater support, funded from the proceeds of gambling, for those who need it. A better means of detecting early signs of addiction or financial trouble.

There are no controls (apart from age) over tobacco or alcohol consumption. There are no government restrictions on people loading up their credit cards on discretionary spending.But with betting, we’re all deemed to need protection and seemingly to hell with civil liberties.

How to respond to the Gambling Commission consultation: Views can be provided at this page . After completing the introductory questions, select 'Remote gambling: financial vulnerability and financial risk' from the 'Consultations contents page'. You may choose to answer as many or as few questions as you wish. Further Racing Post guidance on responding to the consultation can be found here .

Checks are aiming at the wrong target

Like many other people I have recently had to endure the rigmarole of affordability checks with Betfair.

My financial situation is very secure. I have been lucky enough to be able to afford to never work again since my mid-forties and my income is derived from a not inconsiderable investment fund.

My betting is mostly on the higher-grade National Hunt races and I have never had a day when I have felt my betting has been out of control, nor have I ever felt down or sad about a run of losing bets.

I was contacted by Betfair in June and eventually I had a nice chat with a gentleman. We discussed my financial situation, my betting habits, how I felt about losing money etc. At the end of the conversation I was told I was allowed to put £2k per month into my Betfair account.

This was fine, but recently I was contacted by Betfair again and this time they wanted supporting evidence of my financial situation. If I didn’t respond to them by a certain date my account would be paused.

Having read many other people’s experiences, as well as the experiences of family and friends, it became evident that providing very personal financial information and proof of assets doesn’t actually achieve anything. I decided to withdraw all my money before my account was paused and asked them to close my account.

Throughout this process I have struggled to see how I am their target punter. I gain and lose more on investments in a day than I would ever lose in a season of betting, yet they choose to restrict my activities.

I can only look on with trepidation as to the impact that affordability checks will have on British horseracing.

Peter Melling

Betting an important part of racing pleasure

As a regular contributor, owner of six horses, a syndicate manager and someone who enjoys regular bets on my own horses and many others, this situation is concerning and frankly illogical.

Some might say I am addicted to horseracing. They are probably right. Owning six horses and regularly having a monthly training bill of £10,000 most certainly is a major gamble, but thankfully that is judged as my choice.I am lucky enough to have a successful business and a supportive family, so all is good.

However, the powers that be want to take away my gambling pleasure, meaning that a plethora of accounts have either been closed or severely limited. I have submitted accounts, bank statements and even paid for letters from my accountant, but all to no avail. The issue is that, although my annual accounts show seven-figure profits, because we as a company are continually ­reinvesting, the investment allowances mean our tax liability is very low and as a self-employed person the tax return is what I am judged on.

Through this very medium a year or so ago, I advocated the use of credit checks through agencies such as Experian to spot problem gambling, which I see to some extent will be utilised. But the further levels of checks being imposed will diminish my racing experience and can only lead to me losing interest in ownership.

Simon Prout

Figheldean

Salisbury

Small punters will lose their enjoyment too

The purpose of this letter is to balance the big punters with the much smaller ones who are going to be impacted just as much by affordability checks.

My dad always had a bet on Saturdays and this continued even after he suffered a massive stroke, which left him paralysed for life. I would stay with him on Saturdays and Mum would often go out shopping as a break from caring for Dad. We’d both have a bet and we had great afternoons together.

Dad passed away in 2009 and Mum in 2011 and I stopped betting for quite a while but I missed those Saturdays and my memories with both of them. I slowly regained my interest and on Saturdays I have my bet (only on televised races) and in my head Dad is with me.

I accept over time I will lose overall but the enormous entertainment value is there. If I have an affordability check I am happy to share that I am 64 and unofficially retired without state or private pension. My husband is also retired with a state and private pension and he happily funds my ‘hobby’. I would not allow a gambling company to have access to statements.

I cannot understand why the checks are arbitrarily triggered with net losses. If we go to a London theatre and have a meal with an overnight stay, it is more than £500 for one evening. We eat out once a week but no-one takes that as a ‘loss’ to be calculated by the restaurant.

The upshot of these checks is I would close my account and a lifetime of enjoyment and memories would be lost. It would be a sad day for me.

Yvonne Foote

