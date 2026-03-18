Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPaul Kealy
premium
'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections
Our Weekender tipster has three fancies for the Saturday action
Action takes place at Newbury this weekendCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
Not a Racing Post+ subscriber?
Sign up now to receive 50% off for six months, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPaul Kealy
Last updated
Copy
more inPaul Kealy
- 'I'd be all over him if he runs here' - Paul Kealy casts his eye over all the Cheltenham handicaps
- 'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
- 'They would be mad to turn down this opportunity' - Paul Kealy's ante-post plays for the Saturday action
- This chaser makes a fair amount of appeal against a Cheltenham hotpot at the weekend
- The Scilly Isles looks a potential humdinger - and it will take a good one to beat my fancy
more inBetting offers
more inPaul Kealy
- 'I'd be all over him if he runs here' - Paul Kealy casts his eye over all the Cheltenham handicaps
- 'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
- 'They would be mad to turn down this opportunity' - Paul Kealy's ante-post plays for the Saturday action
- This chaser makes a fair amount of appeal against a Cheltenham hotpot at the weekend
- The Scilly Isles looks a potential humdinger - and it will take a good one to beat my fancy
more inBetting offers