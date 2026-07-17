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Conor Fennelly

The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline

The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline

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Conor Fennelly
Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on
Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on
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Conor Fennelly
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Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan
Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan
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Conor Fennelly
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Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
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Conor Fennelly
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New rules are stripping Cheltenham Festival handicap hurdles of their intrigue
New rules are stripping Cheltenham Festival handicap hurdles of their intrigue
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Conor Fennelly
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O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you
O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you
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Conor Fennelly
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Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
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Conor Fennelly
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It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
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Conor Fennelly
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Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
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Conor Fennelly
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From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
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Conor Fennelly
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It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it
It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it
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Conor Fennelly
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Why the Poniros rule is a rare restriction that I'm welcoming
Why the Poniros rule is a rare restriction that I'm welcoming
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Conor Fennelly
padlock
Controversial comments by gambling regulator can't come as a surprise when the Irish government has been stonewalling racing for years
Controversial comments by gambling regulator can't come as a surprise when the Irish government has been stonewalling racing for years
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline

The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline

icon
Conor Fennelly
Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on
Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
New rules are stripping Cheltenham Festival handicap hurdles of their intrigue
New rules are stripping Cheltenham Festival handicap hurdles of their intrigue
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you
O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it
It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Why the Poniros rule is a rare restriction that I'm welcoming
Why the Poniros rule is a rare restriction that I'm welcoming
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Controversial comments by gambling regulator can't come as a surprise when the Irish government has been stonewalling racing for years
Controversial comments by gambling regulator can't come as a surprise when the Irish government has been stonewalling racing for years
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock