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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Conor Fennelly
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
Conor Fennelly
Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on
Conor Fennelly
Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan
Conor Fennelly
Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
Conor Fennelly
New rules are stripping Cheltenham Festival handicap hurdles of their intrigue
Conor Fennelly
O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you
Conor Fennelly
Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
Conor Fennelly
It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
Conor Fennelly
Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
Conor Fennelly
From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
Conor Fennelly
It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it
Conor Fennelly
Why the Poniros rule is a rare restriction that I'm welcoming
Conor Fennelly
Controversial comments by gambling regulator can't come as a surprise when the Irish government has been stonewalling racing for years
Conor Fennelly
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
Conor Fennelly
Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on
Conor Fennelly
Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan
Conor Fennelly
Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
Conor Fennelly
Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan
Conor Fennelly
Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
Conor Fennelly
New rules are stripping Cheltenham Festival handicap hurdles of their intrigue
Conor Fennelly
O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you
Conor Fennelly
Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
Conor Fennelly
It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
Conor Fennelly
Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
Conor Fennelly
From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
Conor Fennelly
It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it
Conor Fennelly
Why the Poniros rule is a rare restriction that I'm welcoming
Conor Fennelly
Controversial comments by gambling regulator can't come as a surprise when the Irish government has been stonewalling racing for years
Conor Fennelly