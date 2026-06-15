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Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on
Paying close attention to sectional times is a worthwhile pursuit at any time of the year, but there is no question that Royal Ascot is when the practice really comes into its own.
No other week sees punters asked to assess the merits of so many lightly raced two-year-olds who have skated up in maidens at run-of-the-mill tracks with form that has not been put to the test. And that is before we get to all the three-year-olds who might be stepping out of novice or maiden company to tackle their toughest assignments, too.
It is important to quantify in some fashion what these horses have achieved and that is when it is worth remembering this golden rule: smart horses can win producing smart or ordinary times, but ordinary horses cannot produce smart times.
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Published on inConor Fennelly
Last updated
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