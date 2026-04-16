Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionConor Fennelly
premium

Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind

Tipster-influencers often boast of huge wins on social platforms such as TikTok
Tipster-influencers often boast of huge wins on social media channels such as TikTok, promoting a lifestyle hard to resist for someCredit: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

Whenever I picture a racing tipster, I get an image of a scholarly-looking anorak perched in an ergonomic chair surrounded by assorted monitors and screens, invariably undemonstrative at what's occurring around them due to a long-established union with variance. 

Such a stereotype could be soon consigned to history as it has slowly dawned on unscrupulous influencers that tipping horses is a sector ripe for disruption.

Ostentatious presentations of a lifestyle littered with private jets, helicopters, yachts and VIP treatment are dangled in front of an impressionable demographic on various social media channels. In no uncertain terms, it is implied that this is all attainable if you invest in the associated tipping service, which is apparently fuelled by "inside information" and "the best horseracing contacts in the game".

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inConor Fennelly

Last updated

iconCopy
more inConor Fennelly
more inConor Fennelly