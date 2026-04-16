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Racing cannot be seen to be facilitating tipster-influencers - they will leave nothing but a trail of destruction behind
Whenever I picture a racing tipster, I get an image of a scholarly-looking anorak perched in an ergonomic chair surrounded by assorted monitors and screens, invariably undemonstrative at what's occurring around them due to a long-established union with variance.
Such a stereotype could be soon consigned to history as it has slowly dawned on unscrupulous influencers that tipping horses is a sector ripe for disruption.
Ostentatious presentations of a lifestyle littered with private jets, helicopters, yachts and VIP treatment are dangled in front of an impressionable demographic on various social media channels. In no uncertain terms, it is implied that this is all attainable if you invest in the associated tipping service, which is apparently fuelled by "inside information" and "the best horseracing contacts in the game".
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Published on inConor Fennelly
Last updated
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