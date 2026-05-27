Punters are being tied up in knots by ante-post moves - but when it comes to Ballydoyle, just listen to Aidan

Nothing lights a fire under punters more than an abrupt and unanticipated move in ante-post markets, but as illustrated last weekend, such shifts are becoming increasingly misleading and irrelevant.

When news emerged that Constitution River was the subject of support for the Derby and stablemate Benvenuto Cellini was cut for the French equivalent, despite Aidan O'Brien reporting on several occasions since Chester that both were heading in the reverse direction, plenty on social media were reaching for the pitchforks, indignant they had been given a bum steer.

Every year, particularly in the lead-up to Cheltenham, there are cases of ante-post prices for horses on the exchanges multiplying before the grim inevitability of an announcement ruling said horse out of the relevant target. Money speaks all languages and, as long as there's an exchange market for these races, it will always be an inescapable and unedifying feature of the sport.