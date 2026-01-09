- More
O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you
Conor Fennelly on the dilemma facing the team behind the multi-talented novice chaser
The 'will they, won't they' sagas that often dominate the build-up to Cheltenham can be a little tiresome, but the Goldilocks-inspired conundrum that faces connections of Romeo Coolio is a genuinely compelling one.
A Grade 1-winning novice hurdler, Romeo Coolio was a rung below the top players over the smaller obstacles but, while he hasn't faced any of them yet over fences, all the evidence points to him scaling far loftier heights in his new discipline.
His jumping at Fairyhouse when he glided eight lengths clear in the Drinmore was absolutely dynamite and it was again spectacularly assured in the Racing Post Novice Chase over Christmas, but it was a performance that posed more questions than answers.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inConor Fennelly
Last updated
- Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
- It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
- Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
- From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
- It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it
- Everyone is scrambling for a Champion Hurdle horse - but this proven Grade 1 performer is hiding in plain sight
- It will take a very good one to surpass this standard - clock suggests Fairyhouse winner is a cut above
- Seizing his moment: how Darragh O'Keeffe stepped out of Rachael Blackmore's shadow to become the standout rider of the season
- From Johnny Murtagh to Mick Mulvany, plenty of trainers can reflect on the Flat season with pride
- It's time to jump ahead - and rethinking the bumper programme is how we do it