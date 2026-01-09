Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:13 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:13 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionConor Fennelly
premium

O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you

Conor Fennelly on the dilemma facing the team behind the multi-talented novice chaser

Romeo Coolio and Jack Kennedy winning the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase
Romeo Coolio (left): Racing Post Novice Chase winner not cut out for the ArkleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The 'will they, won't they' sagas that often dominate the build-up to Cheltenham can be a little tiresome, but the Goldilocks-inspired conundrum that faces connections of Romeo Coolio is a genuinely compelling one.

A Grade 1-winning novice hurdler, Romeo Coolio was a rung below the top players over the smaller obstacles but, while he hasn't faced any of them yet over fences, all the evidence points to him scaling far loftier heights in his new discipline.

His jumping at Fairyhouse when he glided eight lengths clear in the Drinmore was absolutely dynamite and it was again spectacularly assured in the Racing Post Novice Chase over Christmas, but it was a performance that posed more questions than answers.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inConor Fennelly

Last updated

iconCopy
more inConor Fennelly
more inConor Fennelly