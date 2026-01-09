O Romeo, Romeo, where art thou going Romeo? Because the Arkle definitely isn't the race for you

The 'will they, won't they' sagas that often dominate the build-up to Cheltenham can be a little tiresome, but the Goldilocks-inspired conundrum that faces connections of Romeo Coolio is a genuinely compelling one.

A Grade 1-winning novice hurdler, Romeo Coolio was a rung below the top players over the smaller obstacles but, while he hasn't faced any of them yet over fences, all the evidence points to him scaling far loftier heights in his new discipline.

His jumping at Fairyhouse when he glided eight lengths clear in the Drinmore was absolutely dynamite and it was again spectacularly assured in the Racing Post Novice Chase over Christmas, but it was a performance that posed more questions than answers.