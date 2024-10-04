Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Singapore

'It'll be quite a solemn and sad day' - Kranji hosts last day of racing in Singapore on Saturday

'It'll be quite a solemn and sad day' - Kranji hosts last day of racing in Singapore on Saturday

icon
Singapore
'We've been thrown off a cliff' - the inside story of the collapse of racing in Singapore
'We've been thrown off a cliff' - the inside story of the collapse of racing in Singapore
icon
Special reports
padlock
Racing in Singapore set to come to an end in October 2024
Racing in Singapore set to come to an end in October 2024
icon
International
'It's quite a cold feeling' - trainer Stephen Gray on the shock news racing will end in Singapore next year
'It's quite a cold feeling' - trainer Stephen Gray on the shock news racing will end in Singapore next year
icon
International
padlock
'It'll be quite a solemn and sad day' - Kranji hosts last day of racing in Singapore on Saturday

'It'll be quite a solemn and sad day' - Kranji hosts last day of racing in Singapore on Saturday

icon
Singapore
'We've been thrown off a cliff' - the inside story of the collapse of racing in Singapore
'We've been thrown off a cliff' - the inside story of the collapse of racing in Singapore
icon
Special reports
padlock
Racing in Singapore set to come to an end in October 2024
icon
International
'It's quite a cold feeling' - trainer Stephen Gray on the shock news racing will end in Singapore next year
icon
International
padlock
Racing in Singapore set to come to an end in October 2024
icon
International
'It's quite a cold feeling' - trainer Stephen Gray on the shock news racing will end in Singapore next year
icon
International
padlock