Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

‘We’ve been thrown off a cliff’ - the inside story of the collapse of racing in Singapore

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Racing in Singapore is due to cease in October next year
Racing in Singapore is due to cease in October next yearCredit: Lo Chun Kit

It took just 15 minutes to bring 180 years of history to an end.

During a short meeting with the chief executive of the Singapore Turf Club last month, trainers in the country learned that racing in Singapore would cease in October 2024 after the best part of two centuries.

Rumours had circulated that the industry's days may be numbered but the speed of its planned demise still came as a shock to the thousands of people who rely on it, many of whom believe they were deliberately kept in the dark by officials.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 1 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 July 2023
icon
more inSpecial Reports
more inSpecial Reports