‘We’ve been thrown off a cliff’ - the inside story of the collapse of racing in Singapore

It took just 15 minutes to bring 180 years of history to an end.

During a short meeting with the chief executive of the Singapore Turf Club last month, trainers in the country learned that racing in Singapore would cease in October 2024 after the best part of two centuries.

Rumours had circulated that the industry's days may be numbered but the speed of its planned demise still came as a shock to the thousands of people who rely on it, many of whom believe they were deliberately kept in the dark by officials.