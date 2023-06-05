Racing in Singapore set to come to an end in October 2024

The Singapore Turf Club will cease operations in October 2024, potentially bringing to an end 180 years of the sport in the jurisdiction.

It is understood the government wants to repurpose the land the Kranji racecourse sits on by 2027.

ANZ Bloodstock understands local participants were informed of the decision at a Turf Club meeting on Monday.

Kranji racecourse opened in March 2000, replacing Bukit Timah racecourse, and previously hosted two international events, the Singapore Airlines International Cup and the KrisFlyer International Sprint.

The two international events were discontinued in 2015 by the Singapore Turf Club, with the governing authority saying that the races had fulfilled their aim of boosting the profile of racing in the country.

