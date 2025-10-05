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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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International
Woodbine: British-based Qatari rider secures biggest win of his career aboard Wathnan runner in Canadian International
Canada
'We go to Del Mar with every chance' - Notable Speech books Breeders' Cup ticket with Grade 1 strike in Canada
Canada
10.39 Woodbine: Godolphin’s Guineas hero key reason why it’s Toronto rather than Town Moor for William Buick on St Leger day
Raceday Intel
Canada racing tips: Shane Ketteridge is taking on Notable Speech at Woodbine
Horse racing tips
Woodbine: 'She was just beaten by a very good filly' - Charlie Appleby denied in Canada as She Feels Pretty claims more Grade 1 riches
Canada
WATCH: 'Perplexing race' to be reviewed after favourite slows and loses in controversial fashion
International
Woodbine: William Buick and Oisin Murphy miss big domestic meetings for $2.75 million Champions Day card in Canada
Previews
Oisin Murphy and William Buick to miss St Leger for Canada trip - but Curragh Group 1 rides have them making rapid return
Ireland
Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine
Breeders' Cup
'She’s got the biggest spot in my heart' - meet the star Canadian mare gunning for Grade 1 glory
Previews
10.39 Woodbine: 'He looks the one they all have to beat' - Nations Pride heads British contingent in Grade 1 Canadian International
Previews
10.40 Woodbine: Breeders' Cup prospect and Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers makes belated comeback in Canadian Grade 3
Previews
Algiers goes from the 'Big A' to plan B in Canada on Saturday
Canada
Master Of The Seas has Breeders' Cup option after storming to first top-level triumph at Woodbine
Canada
Barry Hills leads tributes following death of owner-breeder Dick Bonnycastle at 88
Britain
Home
News
International
Woodbine: British-based Qatari rider secures biggest win of his career aboard Wathnan runner in Canadian International
Canada
'We go to Del Mar with every chance' - Notable Speech books Breeders' Cup ticket with Grade 1 strike in Canada
Canada
10.39 Woodbine: Godolphin’s Guineas hero key reason why it’s Toronto rather than Town Moor for William Buick on St Leger day
Raceday Intel
Canada racing tips: Shane Ketteridge is taking on Notable Speech at Woodbine
Horse racing tips
10.39 Woodbine: Godolphin’s Guineas hero key reason why it’s Toronto rather than Town Moor for William Buick on St Leger day
Raceday Intel
Canada racing tips: Shane Ketteridge is taking on Notable Speech at Woodbine
Horse racing tips
Woodbine: 'She was just beaten by a very good filly' - Charlie Appleby denied in Canada as She Feels Pretty claims more Grade 1 riches
Canada
WATCH: 'Perplexing race' to be reviewed after favourite slows and loses in controversial fashion
International
Woodbine: William Buick and Oisin Murphy miss big domestic meetings for $2.75 million Champions Day card in Canada
Previews
Oisin Murphy and William Buick to miss St Leger for Canada trip - but Curragh Group 1 rides have them making rapid return
Ireland
Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine
Breeders' Cup
'She’s got the biggest spot in my heart' - meet the star Canadian mare gunning for Grade 1 glory
Previews
10.39 Woodbine: 'He looks the one they all have to beat' - Nations Pride heads British contingent in Grade 1 Canadian International
Previews
10.40 Woodbine: Breeders' Cup prospect and Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers makes belated comeback in Canadian Grade 3
Previews
Algiers goes from the 'Big A' to plan B in Canada on Saturday
Canada
Master Of The Seas has Breeders' Cup option after storming to first top-level triumph at Woodbine
Canada
Barry Hills leads tributes following death of owner-breeder Dick Bonnycastle at 88
Britain