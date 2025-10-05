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Canada

Woodbine: British-based Qatari rider secures biggest win of his career aboard Wathnan runner in Canadian International

Woodbine: British-based Qatari rider secures biggest win of his career aboard Wathnan runner in Canadian International

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Canada
'We go to Del Mar with every chance' - Notable Speech books Breeders' Cup ticket with Grade 1 strike in Canada
'We go to Del Mar with every chance' - Notable Speech books Breeders' Cup ticket with Grade 1 strike in Canada
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Canada
10.39 Woodbine: Godolphin’s Guineas hero key reason why it’s Toronto rather than Town Moor for William Buick on St Leger day
10.39 Woodbine: Godolphin’s Guineas hero key reason why it’s Toronto rather than Town Moor for William Buick on St Leger day
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Raceday Intel
Canada racing tips: Shane Ketteridge is taking on Notable Speech at Woodbine
Canada racing tips: Shane Ketteridge is taking on Notable Speech at Woodbine
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Horse racing tips
Woodbine: 'She was just beaten by a very good filly' - Charlie Appleby denied in Canada as She Feels Pretty claims more Grade 1 riches
Woodbine: 'She was just beaten by a very good filly' - Charlie Appleby denied in Canada as She Feels Pretty claims more Grade 1 riches
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Canada
WATCH: 'Perplexing race' to be reviewed after favourite slows and loses in controversial fashion
WATCH: 'Perplexing race' to be reviewed after favourite slows and loses in controversial fashion
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International
Woodbine: William Buick and Oisin Murphy miss big domestic meetings for $2.75 million Champions Day card in Canada
Woodbine: William Buick and Oisin Murphy miss big domestic meetings for $2.75 million Champions Day card in Canada
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Previews
Oisin Murphy and William Buick to miss St Leger for Canada trip - but Curragh Group 1 rides have them making rapid return
Oisin Murphy and William Buick to miss St Leger for Canada trip - but Curragh Group 1 rides have them making rapid return
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Ireland
Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine
Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine
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Breeders' Cup
'She’s got the biggest spot in my heart' - meet the star Canadian mare gunning for Grade 1 glory
'She’s got the biggest spot in my heart' - meet the star Canadian mare gunning for Grade 1 glory
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Previews
10.39 Woodbine: 'He looks the one they all have to beat' - Nations Pride heads British contingent in Grade 1 Canadian International
10.39 Woodbine: 'He looks the one they all have to beat' - Nations Pride heads British contingent in Grade 1 Canadian International
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Previews
10.40 Woodbine: Breeders' Cup prospect and Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers makes belated comeback in Canadian Grade 3
10.40 Woodbine: Breeders' Cup prospect and Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers makes belated comeback in Canadian Grade 3
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Previews
Algiers goes from the 'Big A' to plan B in Canada on Saturday
Algiers goes from the 'Big A' to plan B in Canada on Saturday
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Canada
Master Of The Seas has Breeders' Cup option after storming to first top-level triumph at Woodbine
Master Of The Seas has Breeders' Cup option after storming to first top-level triumph at Woodbine
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Canada
Barry Hills leads tributes following death of owner-breeder Dick Bonnycastle at 88
Barry Hills leads tributes following death of owner-breeder Dick Bonnycastle at 88
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Britain
Woodbine: British-based Qatari rider secures biggest win of his career aboard Wathnan runner in Canadian International

Woodbine: British-based Qatari rider secures biggest win of his career aboard Wathnan runner in Canadian International

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Canada
'We go to Del Mar with every chance' - Notable Speech books Breeders' Cup ticket with Grade 1 strike in Canada
'We go to Del Mar with every chance' - Notable Speech books Breeders' Cup ticket with Grade 1 strike in Canada
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Canada
10.39 Woodbine: Godolphin’s Guineas hero key reason why it’s Toronto rather than Town Moor for William Buick on St Leger day
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Raceday Intel
Canada racing tips: Shane Ketteridge is taking on Notable Speech at Woodbine
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Horse racing tips
10.39 Woodbine: Godolphin’s Guineas hero key reason why it’s Toronto rather than Town Moor for William Buick on St Leger day
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Raceday Intel
Canada racing tips: Shane Ketteridge is taking on Notable Speech at Woodbine
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Horse racing tips
Woodbine: 'She was just beaten by a very good filly' - Charlie Appleby denied in Canada as She Feels Pretty claims more Grade 1 riches
Woodbine: 'She was just beaten by a very good filly' - Charlie Appleby denied in Canada as She Feels Pretty claims more Grade 1 riches
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Canada
WATCH: 'Perplexing race' to be reviewed after favourite slows and loses in controversial fashion
WATCH: 'Perplexing race' to be reviewed after favourite slows and loses in controversial fashion
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International
Woodbine: William Buick and Oisin Murphy miss big domestic meetings for $2.75 million Champions Day card in Canada
Woodbine: William Buick and Oisin Murphy miss big domestic meetings for $2.75 million Champions Day card in Canada
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Previews
Oisin Murphy and William Buick to miss St Leger for Canada trip - but Curragh Group 1 rides have them making rapid return
Oisin Murphy and William Buick to miss St Leger for Canada trip - but Curragh Group 1 rides have them making rapid return
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Ireland
Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine
Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine
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Breeders' Cup
'She’s got the biggest spot in my heart' - meet the star Canadian mare gunning for Grade 1 glory
'She’s got the biggest spot in my heart' - meet the star Canadian mare gunning for Grade 1 glory
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Previews
10.39 Woodbine: 'He looks the one they all have to beat' - Nations Pride heads British contingent in Grade 1 Canadian International
10.39 Woodbine: 'He looks the one they all have to beat' - Nations Pride heads British contingent in Grade 1 Canadian International
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Previews
10.40 Woodbine: Breeders' Cup prospect and Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers makes belated comeback in Canadian Grade 3
10.40 Woodbine: Breeders' Cup prospect and Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers makes belated comeback in Canadian Grade 3
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Previews
Algiers goes from the 'Big A' to plan B in Canada on Saturday
Algiers goes from the 'Big A' to plan B in Canada on Saturday
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Canada
Master Of The Seas has Breeders' Cup option after storming to first top-level triumph at Woodbine
Master Of The Seas has Breeders' Cup option after storming to first top-level triumph at Woodbine
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Canada
Barry Hills leads tributes following death of owner-breeder Dick Bonnycastle at 88
Barry Hills leads tributes following death of owner-breeder Dick Bonnycastle at 88
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Britain