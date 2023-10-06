Breeders' Cup prospect and Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers makes belated comeback at Woodbine

Aqueduct's loss will be Woodbine's gain on Saturday as Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers bids to set up a possible Breeders' Cup tilt in the Grade 3 Durham Cup (10.40) .

Rabbah Bloodstock's six-year-old swerved the Grade 2 Woodward Stakes due to persistent rain in New York last week but arrived in Toronto for the $150,000 1m½f contest on Wednesday after connections scrambled to find a suitable comeback race for their multiple Group winner.

"The Woodward Stakes got moved a day and the real wet dirt wouldn't have played to his strengths," said joint-trainer Ed Crisford. "It was last-minute stuff and we were looking for what else there was and this race popped up."

Crisford is pleased with stall one for Algiers, who is able to run on Lasix due to Canada not falling under Hisa (Horseracing Safety and Integrity Authority) regulations and, unlike the dirt at Aqueduct, is familiar with the surface he will run on at Woodbine.

Algiers hasn't run since finishing second in the Dubai World Cup in March Credit: Edward Whitaker

Crisford said: "He's got a good draw and he trains on the all-weather in England so we know he'll be fine on the track. We'll see how he gets on before we make any decisions about where he goes next. He hasn't run since the World Cup so he'll definitely come forward for it but we've done as much as we can with him at home.

"I'm hoping he can run a really good race. There are still some decent horses in there so he just needs to show us what he was showing us in the build-up to the Dubai World Cup. If he shows us the right signals we could start thinking about the Breeders' Cup – we're thinking about the Dirt Mile."

With his original rider William Buick in action at Aqueduct and regular jockey James Doyle at Keeneland, Algiers will be reunited with Robert Havlin on his first run since March. The rider partnered him to finish a narrow second in last year's Churchill Stakes at Lingfield and is confident of a bold showing.

"He’s a good horse," Havlin said. "When I rode him we just got touched off by Missed The Cut, who has gone on to win a Grade 3 in Santa Anita by five and a half lengths. He’s straightforward, so hopefully he can go and get the job done.

"I’ve ridden at Woodbine before, it’s a lovely place and an easy track as it’s really big and galloping."

Read this next:

'I can't wait to get out there' - Live In The Dream edges towards the Breeders' Cup with Keeneland test

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.