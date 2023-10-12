Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine

Algiers remains on course for next month's Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita despite his defeat in the Grade 3 Durham Cup at Woodbine on Saturday.

The two-time Maktoum Challenge winner and Dubai World Cup runner-up was sent off second favourite to land the 1m½f Tapeta contest on his first start since March but was unable to reel in Canadian runner Artie's Storm.

The Toronto outing was very much plan B for the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained six-year-old, who was rerouted from an engagement at Aqueduct in New York the previous week due to torrential rain.

The switch in venues involved a 12-hour journey by road to Toronto where he was beaten just half a length.

Algiers was eased by Coral to 9-1 (from 7) following his return but connections were not too downbeat about his performance.

Ed Crisford said: "It was good to get a run into Algiers but he was totally unsuited by the slow pace in the race. He got stuck in a pocket turning for home but hit the line strong.

"All being well we will stick to the plan to run him in the Dirt Mile at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita where he should enjoy going back on the surface."

Algiers, who carried the colours of Rabbah Bloodstock for the first time at the weekend, will join the Crisford team at the Dubai Carnival in the new year.

