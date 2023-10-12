Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Breeders' Cup

Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine

Simon and Ed Crisford pose with their Dubai World Cup hope Algiers at Millennium Stables
Simon and Ed Crisford with their Breeders' Cup hope AlgiersCredit: Edward Whitaker

Algiers remains on course for next month's Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita despite his defeat in the Grade 3 Durham Cup at Woodbine on Saturday.

The two-time Maktoum Challenge winner and Dubai World Cup runner-up was sent off second favourite to land the 1m½f Tapeta contest on his first start since March but was unable to reel in Canadian runner Artie's Storm.

The Toronto outing was very much plan B for the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained six-year-old, who was rerouted from an engagement at Aqueduct in New York the previous week due to torrential rain.

The switch in venues involved a 12-hour journey by road to Toronto where he was beaten just half a length.

Algiers was eased by Coral to 9-1 (from 7) following his return but connections were not too downbeat about his performance.

Ed Crisford said: "It was good to get a run into Algiers but he was totally unsuited by the slow pace in the race. He got stuck in a pocket turning for home but hit the line strong.

"All being well we will stick to the plan to run him in the Dirt Mile at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita where he should enjoy going back on the surface."

Algiers, who carried the colours of Rabbah Bloodstock for the first time at the weekend, will join the Crisford team at the Dubai Carnival in the new year.

Read more . . .

'He was a little bit rusty' - Algiers beaten on reappearance in Grade 3 Durham Cup at Woodbine 

Master Of The Seas has Breeders' Cup option after storming to first top-level triumph 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

 

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 12 October 2023Last updated 09:00, 12 October 2023
icon
more inBreeders' Cup
more inBreeders' Cup