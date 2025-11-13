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Business

Flutter chief warns significant tax increases will threaten jobs and drive customers to black market

Flutter chief warns significant tax increases will threaten jobs and drive customers to black market

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Britain
William Hill owner Evoke reports third quarter revenue of £435 million as betting shops return to growth
William Hill owner Evoke reports third quarter revenue of £435 million as betting shops return to growth
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Britain
Entain chief calls on government to use maths rather than emotion as it considers gambling tax rises in upcoming budget
Entain chief calls on government to use maths rather than emotion as it considers gambling tax rises in upcoming budget
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Britain
Evoke financial chief warns against dangers of tax harmonisation after reporting improved results for first six months of 2025
Evoke financial chief warns against dangers of tax harmonisation after reporting improved results for first six months of 2025
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Britain
‘The only winners will be the black market’ – Entain warns against betting tax hike
‘The only winners will be the black market’ – Entain warns against betting tax hike
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Britain
Flutter Entertainment posts $4.19bn second-quarter revenue thanks to US growth but UK and Ireland lags behind
Flutter Entertainment posts $4.19bn second-quarter revenue thanks to US growth but UK and Ireland lags behind
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Business
Illinois tax rise could force gamblers into betting with black-market operators, says Flutter boss
Illinois tax rise could force gamblers into betting with black-market operators, says Flutter boss
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Business
Gambling stocks tumble as stock market fears caused by US tariffs policy exacerbates previous falls
Gambling stocks tumble as stock market fears caused by US tariffs policy exacerbates previous falls
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Britain
Shares in William Hill owner Evoke fall sharply after company warns of slow start to 2025
Shares in William Hill owner Evoke fall sharply after company warns of slow start to 2025
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Business
Flutter consolidates number one spot in US and forecasts more growth following strong performance in 2024
Flutter consolidates number one spot in US and forecasts more growth following strong performance in 2024
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Business
William Hill owner Evoke to beat market expectations following strong end to 2024
William Hill owner Evoke to beat market expectations following strong end to 2024
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Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain faces legal proceedings in Australia over anti-money laundering failures
Ladbrokes owner Entain faces legal proceedings in Australia over anti-money laundering failures
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Business
Warning that many trainers could be put out of business as British racing examines budget announcement
Warning that many trainers could be put out of business as British racing examines budget announcement
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Britain
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
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Bill Barber
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William Hill parent company Evoke reports strong progress despite impact from sports results
William Hill parent company Evoke reports strong progress despite impact from sports results
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Business
Betting giant Entain raises projections for the year after stronger than expected performance
Betting giant Entain raises projections for the year after stronger than expected performance
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Business
Flutter Entertainment agrees £2 billion deal to buy leading Italian operator Snaitech
Flutter Entertainment agrees £2 billion deal to buy leading Italian operator Snaitech
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Business
Flutter Entertainment expands in Brazil with $350 million Betnacional acquisition
Flutter Entertainment expands in Brazil with $350 million Betnacional acquisition
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International
Paddy Power owner Flutter enjoys 'excellent' start to the year - but chief executive calls on governments to listen to concerns
Paddy Power owner Flutter enjoys 'excellent' start to the year - but chief executive calls on governments to listen to concerns
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Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain reports fall in online revenues as regulatory challenges continue to bite
Ladbrokes owner Entain reports fall in online revenues as regulatory challenges continue to bite
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Business
Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
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Business
Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues
Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues
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Business
US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
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Business
Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
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Comment
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Flutter chief warns significant tax increases will threaten jobs and drive customers to black market

Flutter chief warns significant tax increases will threaten jobs and drive customers to black market

icon
Britain
William Hill owner Evoke reports third quarter revenue of £435 million as betting shops return to growth
William Hill owner Evoke reports third quarter revenue of £435 million as betting shops return to growth
icon
Britain
Entain chief calls on government to use maths rather than emotion as it considers gambling tax rises in upcoming budget
icon
Britain
Evoke financial chief warns against dangers of tax harmonisation after reporting improved results for first six months of 2025
icon
Britain
Entain chief calls on government to use maths rather than emotion as it considers gambling tax rises in upcoming budget
icon
Britain
Evoke financial chief warns against dangers of tax harmonisation after reporting improved results for first six months of 2025
icon
Britain
‘The only winners will be the black market’ – Entain warns against betting tax hike
‘The only winners will be the black market’ – Entain warns against betting tax hike
icon
Britain
Flutter Entertainment posts $4.19bn second-quarter revenue thanks to US growth but UK and Ireland lags behind
Flutter Entertainment posts $4.19bn second-quarter revenue thanks to US growth but UK and Ireland lags behind
icon
Business
Illinois tax rise could force gamblers into betting with black-market operators, says Flutter boss
Illinois tax rise could force gamblers into betting with black-market operators, says Flutter boss
icon
Business
Gambling stocks tumble as stock market fears caused by US tariffs policy exacerbates previous falls
Gambling stocks tumble as stock market fears caused by US tariffs policy exacerbates previous falls
icon
Britain
Shares in William Hill owner Evoke fall sharply after company warns of slow start to 2025
Shares in William Hill owner Evoke fall sharply after company warns of slow start to 2025
icon
Business
Flutter consolidates number one spot in US and forecasts more growth following strong performance in 2024
Flutter consolidates number one spot in US and forecasts more growth following strong performance in 2024
icon
Business
William Hill owner Evoke to beat market expectations following strong end to 2024
William Hill owner Evoke to beat market expectations following strong end to 2024
icon
Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain faces legal proceedings in Australia over anti-money laundering failures
Ladbrokes owner Entain faces legal proceedings in Australia over anti-money laundering failures
icon
Business
Warning that many trainers could be put out of business as British racing examines budget announcement
Warning that many trainers could be put out of business as British racing examines budget announcement
icon
Britain
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
William Hill parent company Evoke reports strong progress despite impact from sports results
William Hill parent company Evoke reports strong progress despite impact from sports results
icon
Business
Betting giant Entain raises projections for the year after stronger than expected performance
Betting giant Entain raises projections for the year after stronger than expected performance
icon
Business
Flutter Entertainment agrees £2 billion deal to buy leading Italian operator Snaitech
Flutter Entertainment agrees £2 billion deal to buy leading Italian operator Snaitech
icon
Business
Flutter Entertainment expands in Brazil with $350 million Betnacional acquisition
Flutter Entertainment expands in Brazil with $350 million Betnacional acquisition
icon
International
Paddy Power owner Flutter enjoys 'excellent' start to the year - but chief executive calls on governments to listen to concerns
Paddy Power owner Flutter enjoys 'excellent' start to the year - but chief executive calls on governments to listen to concerns
icon
Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain reports fall in online revenues as regulatory challenges continue to bite
Ladbrokes owner Entain reports fall in online revenues as regulatory challenges continue to bite
icon
Business
Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
icon
Business
Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues
Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues
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Business
US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
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Business
Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
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Comment
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