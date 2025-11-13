Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Business
Home
News
Flutter chief warns significant tax increases will threaten jobs and drive customers to black market
Britain
William Hill owner Evoke reports third quarter revenue of £435 million as betting shops return to growth
Britain
Entain chief calls on government to use maths rather than emotion as it considers gambling tax rises in upcoming budget
Britain
Evoke financial chief warns against dangers of tax harmonisation after reporting improved results for first six months of 2025
Britain
‘The only winners will be the black market’ – Entain warns against betting tax hike
Britain
Flutter Entertainment posts $4.19bn second-quarter revenue thanks to US growth but UK and Ireland lags behind
Business
Illinois tax rise could force gamblers into betting with black-market operators, says Flutter boss
Business
Gambling stocks tumble as stock market fears caused by US tariffs policy exacerbates previous falls
Britain
Shares in William Hill owner Evoke fall sharply after company warns of slow start to 2025
Business
Flutter consolidates number one spot in US and forecasts more growth following strong performance in 2024
Business
William Hill owner Evoke to beat market expectations following strong end to 2024
Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain faces legal proceedings in Australia over anti-money laundering failures
Business
Warning that many trainers could be put out of business as British racing examines budget announcement
Britain
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
Bill Barber
William Hill parent company Evoke reports strong progress despite impact from sports results
Business
Betting giant Entain raises projections for the year after stronger than expected performance
Business
Flutter Entertainment agrees £2 billion deal to buy leading Italian operator Snaitech
Business
Flutter Entertainment expands in Brazil with $350 million Betnacional acquisition
International
Paddy Power owner Flutter enjoys 'excellent' start to the year - but chief executive calls on governments to listen to concerns
Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain reports fall in online revenues as regulatory challenges continue to bite
Business
Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
Business
Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues
Business
US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
Business
Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
Comment
Home
News
Flutter chief warns significant tax increases will threaten jobs and drive customers to black market
Britain
William Hill owner Evoke reports third quarter revenue of £435 million as betting shops return to growth
Britain
Entain chief calls on government to use maths rather than emotion as it considers gambling tax rises in upcoming budget
Britain
Evoke financial chief warns against dangers of tax harmonisation after reporting improved results for first six months of 2025
Britain
Entain chief calls on government to use maths rather than emotion as it considers gambling tax rises in upcoming budget
Britain
Evoke financial chief warns against dangers of tax harmonisation after reporting improved results for first six months of 2025
Britain
‘The only winners will be the black market’ – Entain warns against betting tax hike
Britain
Flutter Entertainment posts $4.19bn second-quarter revenue thanks to US growth but UK and Ireland lags behind
Business
Illinois tax rise could force gamblers into betting with black-market operators, says Flutter boss
Business
Gambling stocks tumble as stock market fears caused by US tariffs policy exacerbates previous falls
Britain
Shares in William Hill owner Evoke fall sharply after company warns of slow start to 2025
Business
Flutter consolidates number one spot in US and forecasts more growth following strong performance in 2024
Business
William Hill owner Evoke to beat market expectations following strong end to 2024
Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain faces legal proceedings in Australia over anti-money laundering failures
Business
Warning that many trainers could be put out of business as British racing examines budget announcement
Britain
It could have been worse - but the budget heaps more pressure on British racing's leadership
Bill Barber
William Hill parent company Evoke reports strong progress despite impact from sports results
Business
Betting giant Entain raises projections for the year after stronger than expected performance
Business
Flutter Entertainment agrees £2 billion deal to buy leading Italian operator Snaitech
Business
Flutter Entertainment expands in Brazil with $350 million Betnacional acquisition
International
Paddy Power owner Flutter enjoys 'excellent' start to the year - but chief executive calls on governments to listen to concerns
Business
Ladbrokes owner Entain reports fall in online revenues as regulatory challenges continue to bite
Business
Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
Business
Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues
Business
US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
Business
Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
Comment
1
2
3
4
...