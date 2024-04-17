Ladbrokes owner Entain reports fall in online revenues as regulatory challenges continue to bite

The parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral reported that stricter regulation is continuing to hit online revenues as it gave a trading update for the first quarter of the year on Wednesday.

Entain said that net gaming revenue (NGR) in the United Kingdom and Ireland was down seven per cent – with online down nine per cent and retail down six per cent – as "we continue to experience the effects of our regulatory implementation".

In March, Entain warned that regulatory changes in the UK and abroad such as affordability measures would continue to hit earnings in 2024 by around £40 million.

In its latest update, Entain said operational improvements together with the "levelling of the UK regulatory landscape" would position its brands for growth into 2025.

Total group NGR, including Entain's 50 per cent share in US joint venture BetMGM, was up six per cent in constant currency but down three per cent on a pro forma basis – treating the company's acquisitions last year as if they had been part of the group since the start of 2023.

Group online NGR excluding the US was down two per cent, although there had been an 11 per cent growth in active customers.

BetMGM delivered a two per cent increase in NGR in the first quarter, with the company retaining its 14 per cent share in sports betting and iGaming in the markets where it operates.

This year's Super Bowl helped Entain to drive strong growth in customer acquisition Credit: Michael Owens

The Super Bowl and the college basketball tournament March Madness had helped produce strong growth in customer acquisition, Entain added.

Interim chief executive Stella David said Entain's performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations, "with growth reflecting both strong performances in many of our markets as well as known challenges in others".

She added: "We are particularly encouraged by the level of customer engagement in the US following a successful Super Bowl and March Madness, as well as our return to growth in Brazil following the changes we implemented.

"Overall, we are pleased with the progress being made against our plan to accelerate Entain’s operational performance. There's still more to do, but the team is fully engaged in delivering operational improvements, product enhancements, as well as greater organisational agility and efficiency.

"We look forward to building on this momentum as we focus on our strategic priorities of organic revenue growth, margin expansion and winning in the US. We remain confident that our continued focused execution will drive organic growth into 2025 and beyond."

Read these next:

Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues

Entain admits affordability checks have been 'overly complex' for customers

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.