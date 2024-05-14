Paddy Power and Sky Bet owner Flutter Entertainment enjoys 'excellent' start to the year

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of Paddy Power and Sky Bet, has enjoyed an "excellent" start to 2024 as the financial results for the first quarter of the year were released on Tuesday morning.

That was despite unfavourable sports results in March in the United States, where the company has moved its operational headquarters.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.4 billion (£2.7bn/€3.15bn), up 16 per cent, while adjusted earnings rose 46 per cent to $514 million.

Flutter's US arm FanDuel recorded revenue growth of 32 per cent for the quarter but that would have been even greater but for a swing in results in the March Madness college basketball tournament from which the company took a $76m hit.

In the UK and Ireland revenue increased by 17 per cent, "primarily driven by iGaming".

Peter Jackson: "We believe a US primary listing is the natural home for the group"

Flutter's chief executive Peter Jackson said the company had enjoyed an "excellent start to the year", with FanDuel recording "strong growth" in earnings and market share gains.

He added: "We are focused on continuing to expand our player base, market share, and embedding future profits within our business through disciplined investment."

Jackson said that outside the US, successful products were driving good momentum in key markets such as the UK, where the launch of Super Sub by Paddy Power had been Flutter's most successful product launch to date, and in Italy, where it had been taking online market share in sports betting and iGaming.

Flutter shareholders this month voted for the company to move its primary listing from London to the New York Stock Exchange.

Jackson said: "We believe a US primary listing is the natural home for the group and we look forward to this becoming effective on May 31.

"With a greater proportion of the group’s future profits expected to be generated in the US, we have moved our operational headquarters to New York reflecting the importance of the US sports betting and iGaming market to our business."

Read these next:

Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results

US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024

Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

