Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common

The fortunes of William Hill on one hand and Paddy Power and Sky Bet on the other have gone in different directions over the last ten or 12 years.

Back then William Hill was one of the giants of gambling industry with designs on the US and Australian markets, while Paddy Power and Sky Bet were both looking to exploit the burgeoning online space.

Since then Paddy Power and Sky Bet have cracked that online market and come together with other brands under the umbrella of Flutter Entertainment. Meanwhile, William Hill lost their mojo and are now part of the 888 group.