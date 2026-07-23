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Racing Tax

Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

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Politics
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
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Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
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On The Money
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
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Britain
How betting tax rises have hit home - and what the future impact may be for racing, the betting industry and punters
How betting tax rises have hit home - and what the future impact may be for racing, the betting industry and punters
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Britain
British racing promises to work with industry to mitigate tax hikes as operators warn they will fuel 'mushrooming' black market
British racing promises to work with industry to mitigate tax hikes as operators warn they will fuel 'mushrooming' black market
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Britain
MPs criticise government for letting down British racing and call for end to affordability checks
MPs criticise government for letting down British racing and call for end to affordability checks
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Britain
Affordability checks legacy means Andrew Rhodes will have few friends among punters as he departs Gambling Commission
Affordability checks legacy means Andrew Rhodes will have few friends among punters as he departs Gambling Commission
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Britain
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Racing needs to repair relationship with bookmakers after damage done by budget says BHA interim chief
Racing needs to repair relationship with bookmakers after damage done by budget says BHA interim chief
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Britain
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
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Ian Proctor
MPs representing major training centres urge chancellor to reconsider excluding racing yards from business rates relief
MPs representing major training centres urge chancellor to reconsider excluding racing yards from business rates relief
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Britain
Kempton's future now looks bleak - and could the Jockey Club stun the sport by mounting a bid to buy Arc?
Kempton's future now looks bleak - and could the Jockey Club stun the sport by mounting a bid to buy Arc?
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Lee Mottershead
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Minister insists government is not 'anti-gambling' as further regulation of the industry is debated
Minister insists government is not 'anti-gambling' as further regulation of the industry is debated
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Racing Tax
Racing's financial worries and woes are all too real - but the budget did deliver a valuable win for the sport
Racing's financial worries and woes are all too real - but the budget did deliver a valuable win for the sport
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Lee Mottershead
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Racing will have to 'take its pain' and black market operators will rise following the budget, warns Entain figure
Racing will have to 'take its pain' and black market operators will rise following the budget, warns Entain figure
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Racing Tax
Sponsorships to be hit after bookmakers announce cutbacks in wake of budget tax increases
Sponsorships to be hit after bookmakers announce cutbacks in wake of budget tax increases
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Racing Tax
The budget revealed big tax increases on the betting sector – what will the impact be on horseracing and punters?
The budget revealed big tax increases on the betting sector – what will the impact be on horseracing and punters?
icon
Racing Tax
'One of the few times I've seen racing pull together' - budget leaks and the thawing sun do their bit to raise a smile at Wetherby
'One of the few times I've seen racing pull together' - budget leaks and the thawing sun do their bit to raise a smile at Wetherby
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Racing Tax
Racing hails 'positive' result following budget but bookmakers warn sport will be hit by other gambling tax hikes
Racing hails 'positive' result following budget but bookmakers warn sport will be hit by other gambling tax hikes
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Racing Tax
Racing dodged a tax bullet – but make no mistake, we're still in a warzone
Racing dodged a tax bullet – but make no mistake, we're still in a warzone
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Racing Tax
The budget explained - how Rachel Reeves' statement could impact British horseracing
The budget explained - how Rachel Reeves' statement could impact British horseracing
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Racing Tax
'If what the government plans to do comes to fruition then it'll be catastrophic for the industry'
'If what the government plans to do comes to fruition then it'll be catastrophic for the industry'
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Britain
Racing's difficult financial position exposed as 'extremely concerning' six per cent decline in online betting turnover revealed
Racing's difficult financial position exposed as 'extremely concerning' six per cent decline in online betting turnover revealed
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Britain
Rachel Reeves's budget set to be a pivotal moment for British racing and bookmakers
Rachel Reeves's budget set to be a pivotal moment for British racing and bookmakers
icon
Racing Tax
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

icon
Politics
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
icon
Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
icon
On The Money
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
icon
Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
icon
On The Money
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
icon
Britain
How betting tax rises have hit home - and what the future impact may be for racing, the betting industry and punters
How betting tax rises have hit home - and what the future impact may be for racing, the betting industry and punters
icon
Britain
British racing promises to work with industry to mitigate tax hikes as operators warn they will fuel 'mushrooming' black market
British racing promises to work with industry to mitigate tax hikes as operators warn they will fuel 'mushrooming' black market
icon
Britain
MPs criticise government for letting down British racing and call for end to affordability checks
MPs criticise government for letting down British racing and call for end to affordability checks
icon
Britain
Affordability checks legacy means Andrew Rhodes will have few friends among punters as he departs Gambling Commission
Affordability checks legacy means Andrew Rhodes will have few friends among punters as he departs Gambling Commission
icon
Britain
padlock
Racing needs to repair relationship with bookmakers after damage done by budget says BHA interim chief
Racing needs to repair relationship with bookmakers after damage done by budget says BHA interim chief
icon
Britain
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
icon
Ian Proctor
MPs representing major training centres urge chancellor to reconsider excluding racing yards from business rates relief
MPs representing major training centres urge chancellor to reconsider excluding racing yards from business rates relief
icon
Britain
Kempton's future now looks bleak - and could the Jockey Club stun the sport by mounting a bid to buy Arc?
Kempton's future now looks bleak - and could the Jockey Club stun the sport by mounting a bid to buy Arc?
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Minister insists government is not 'anti-gambling' as further regulation of the industry is debated
Minister insists government is not 'anti-gambling' as further regulation of the industry is debated
icon
Racing Tax
Racing's financial worries and woes are all too real - but the budget did deliver a valuable win for the sport
Racing's financial worries and woes are all too real - but the budget did deliver a valuable win for the sport
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Racing will have to 'take its pain' and black market operators will rise following the budget, warns Entain figure
Racing will have to 'take its pain' and black market operators will rise following the budget, warns Entain figure
icon
Racing Tax
Sponsorships to be hit after bookmakers announce cutbacks in wake of budget tax increases
Sponsorships to be hit after bookmakers announce cutbacks in wake of budget tax increases
icon
Racing Tax
The budget revealed big tax increases on the betting sector – what will the impact be on horseracing and punters?
The budget revealed big tax increases on the betting sector – what will the impact be on horseracing and punters?
icon
Racing Tax
'One of the few times I've seen racing pull together' - budget leaks and the thawing sun do their bit to raise a smile at Wetherby
'One of the few times I've seen racing pull together' - budget leaks and the thawing sun do their bit to raise a smile at Wetherby
icon
Racing Tax
Racing hails 'positive' result following budget but bookmakers warn sport will be hit by other gambling tax hikes
Racing hails 'positive' result following budget but bookmakers warn sport will be hit by other gambling tax hikes
icon
Racing Tax
Racing dodged a tax bullet – but make no mistake, we're still in a warzone
Racing dodged a tax bullet – but make no mistake, we're still in a warzone
icon
Racing Tax
The budget explained - how Rachel Reeves' statement could impact British horseracing
The budget explained - how Rachel Reeves' statement could impact British horseracing
icon
Racing Tax
'If what the government plans to do comes to fruition then it'll be catastrophic for the industry'
'If what the government plans to do comes to fruition then it'll be catastrophic for the industry'
icon
Britain
Racing's difficult financial position exposed as 'extremely concerning' six per cent decline in online betting turnover revealed
Racing's difficult financial position exposed as 'extremely concerning' six per cent decline in online betting turnover revealed
icon
Britain
Rachel Reeves's budget set to be a pivotal moment for British racing and bookmakers
Rachel Reeves's budget set to be a pivotal moment for British racing and bookmakers
icon
Racing Tax
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