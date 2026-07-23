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Racing Tax
Home
News
Britain
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
Politics
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
On The Money
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
Britain
How betting tax rises have hit home - and what the future impact may be for racing, the betting industry and punters
Britain
British racing promises to work with industry to mitigate tax hikes as operators warn they will fuel 'mushrooming' black market
Britain
MPs criticise government for letting down British racing and call for end to affordability checks
Britain
Affordability checks legacy means Andrew Rhodes will have few friends among punters as he departs Gambling Commission
Britain
Racing needs to repair relationship with bookmakers after damage done by budget says BHA interim chief
Britain
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
Ian Proctor
MPs representing major training centres urge chancellor to reconsider excluding racing yards from business rates relief
Britain
Kempton's future now looks bleak - and could the Jockey Club stun the sport by mounting a bid to buy Arc?
Lee Mottershead
Minister insists government is not 'anti-gambling' as further regulation of the industry is debated
Racing Tax
Racing's financial worries and woes are all too real - but the budget did deliver a valuable win for the sport
Lee Mottershead
Racing will have to 'take its pain' and black market operators will rise following the budget, warns Entain figure
Racing Tax
Sponsorships to be hit after bookmakers announce cutbacks in wake of budget tax increases
Racing Tax
The budget revealed big tax increases on the betting sector – what will the impact be on horseracing and punters?
Racing Tax
'One of the few times I've seen racing pull together' - budget leaks and the thawing sun do their bit to raise a smile at Wetherby
Racing Tax
Racing hails 'positive' result following budget but bookmakers warn sport will be hit by other gambling tax hikes
Racing Tax
Racing dodged a tax bullet – but make no mistake, we're still in a warzone
Racing Tax
The budget explained - how Rachel Reeves' statement could impact British horseracing
Racing Tax
'If what the government plans to do comes to fruition then it'll be catastrophic for the industry'
Britain
Racing's difficult financial position exposed as 'extremely concerning' six per cent decline in online betting turnover revealed
Britain
Rachel Reeves's budget set to be a pivotal moment for British racing and bookmakers
Racing Tax
Home
News
Britain
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
Politics
'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability
Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
On The Money
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
Britain
It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
On The Money
Government and Gambling Commission pledge to step up fight against illegal bookmakers as threat from black market grows
Britain
How betting tax rises have hit home - and what the future impact may be for racing, the betting industry and punters
Britain
British racing promises to work with industry to mitigate tax hikes as operators warn they will fuel 'mushrooming' black market
Britain
MPs criticise government for letting down British racing and call for end to affordability checks
Britain
Affordability checks legacy means Andrew Rhodes will have few friends among punters as he departs Gambling Commission
Britain
Racing needs to repair relationship with bookmakers after damage done by budget says BHA interim chief
Britain
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
Ian Proctor
MPs representing major training centres urge chancellor to reconsider excluding racing yards from business rates relief
Britain
Kempton's future now looks bleak - and could the Jockey Club stun the sport by mounting a bid to buy Arc?
Lee Mottershead
Minister insists government is not 'anti-gambling' as further regulation of the industry is debated
Racing Tax
Racing's financial worries and woes are all too real - but the budget did deliver a valuable win for the sport
Lee Mottershead
Racing will have to 'take its pain' and black market operators will rise following the budget, warns Entain figure
Racing Tax
Sponsorships to be hit after bookmakers announce cutbacks in wake of budget tax increases
Racing Tax
The budget revealed big tax increases on the betting sector – what will the impact be on horseracing and punters?
Racing Tax
'One of the few times I've seen racing pull together' - budget leaks and the thawing sun do their bit to raise a smile at Wetherby
Racing Tax
Racing hails 'positive' result following budget but bookmakers warn sport will be hit by other gambling tax hikes
Racing Tax
Racing dodged a tax bullet – but make no mistake, we're still in a warzone
Racing Tax
The budget explained - how Rachel Reeves' statement could impact British horseracing
Racing Tax
'If what the government plans to do comes to fruition then it'll be catastrophic for the industry'
Britain
Racing's difficult financial position exposed as 'extremely concerning' six per cent decline in online betting turnover revealed
Britain
Rachel Reeves's budget set to be a pivotal moment for British racing and bookmakers
Racing Tax
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