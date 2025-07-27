Latest member of Egan dynasty arrives in Britain as stable apprentice to Jane Chapple-Hyam

Another member of the Egan dynasty has joined Britain's riding ranks with Alexandra Egan , sister to Amo Racing rider David and daughter of multiple Group 1-winning veteran John, signing up as apprentice to Jane Chapple-Hyam.

The 20-year-old, who has one win to her name in Ireland, quickly matched that when visiting Newmarket on a working holiday last week, partnering the Chapple-Hyam-trained First Officer to land a handicap on the July course.

Egan really is from a family steeped in racing, her mother being Irish Grand National-winning trainer Sandra Hughes, daughter of late trainer Dessie and sister to three-time champion jockey turned Group 1-winning trainer Richard.

She rode her first winner, Evening’s Empire, at Down Royal in July 2024 in her previous role with Eddie and Patrick Harty.

Her father John said: “Alex has signed up with Jane Chapple-Hyam and is just getting all the paperwork organised. She has a few rides lined up and hopefully she can crack on, and maybe go to Australia at some stage later this year.”

Egan is booked to partner Bullington Bry for Chapple-Hyam in a 7f handicap at Yarmouth on Monday.

John Egan added: “She first came over to see what it was like riding out here, and she rode out for Stuart Williams, William Haggas, Jane and a couple of others.

"She wasn’t planning on staying but she liked it, enjoyed it, and there are very limited opportunities in Ireland, which is why all the great jockeys have come to Britain over the years, like Kieren Fallon, Neil Callan, Joe Fanning, myself and many others."

David Egan (right) and his father John before the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Like her 2017 champion apprentice brother David, Alexandra started out on the pony racing circuit and then went point-to-pointing.

Her father said: “The good thing is she’s 20 now and has her strength. She'd had plenty of experience of riding, having ridden in point-to-points in Ireland, which is a great grounding.”

Both John and David are familiar figures at the Chapple-Hyam stable, and there could be three Egans on the worklist at Abington Place on occasions.

“It’s good for her to be signing on with Jane as myself and David have ridden plenty of winners for the stable over the years," said Egan. "She rode First Officer very well after we’d walked the track twice to see where she wanted to be in the race; she gave him a cool ride.”

Egan snr has had many tussles with son David on the racecourse in recent years.

On the prospect of riding against his daughter, he said: “You just get used to it don’t you, it’s just another competitor really. Whether that happens or not, hopefully she can come back from Australia and next year have a crack at being champion apprentice."

