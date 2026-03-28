WATCH: how fences are prepared for a raceday in episode seven of our new video series Racing Unfiltered

In episode seven of a new video series, Racing Post’s cameras go behind the scenes on the ground at Newbury and Ascot to learn about the preparation of fences for a raceday. Racing Unfiltered offers unprecedented access to the dedicated individuals who keep the show on the road, shining a light on the work done off the track each week.

On this week's episode of Racing Unfiltered, we meet Peter Hobbs, BHA course inspector, at Newbury to find out about the make-up of fences on British racecourses.

Hobbs tells us about the brush, guard rail, apron, take-off board and sloping for a plain fence and shows the difference between other obstacles such as an open ditch and water jump in an insightful watch.

Sean Revell, head groundsman at the Berkshire track, also lifts the lid on the preparations that go into a raceday and Bradley Burrows tells us about what happens before a jumps fixture at Ascot.

Revell said: "We use birch from the previous season, we lay that down to create a belly, and after that the guard rail is put in place. We like to have around four people helping with the process, with each bay packed with about nine foot of birch.

"A fence like a water jump is much easier to prepare, with the tray only about 12 inches wide, and we don't pack the fence as tightly as a standard fence."

More on Racing Unfiltered:

WATCH: How are horses transported from stable to racecourse? Find out in our behind-the-scenes series

WATCH: discover the veterinary care that takes place at racing yards in episode five of Racing Unfiltered

WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn on what it takes to get a racehorse to the track

WATCH: episode three of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on a Lambourn rookie and a veteran

WATCH: episode two of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on the Lambourn gallops

WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn in our new series Racing Unfiltered

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