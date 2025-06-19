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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Tote
Why you should be including Tote World Pool in your betting strategy for Royal Ascot
Pools
Kelso Placepot tips: Tom Segal has three bankers as he bids to land a slice of the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal gives his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Cartmel Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Tom Segal provides his perm for the jumps card
Free tips
Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on the all-weather
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Chepstow Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Welsh National day
Free tips
Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
Free tips
Newbury Placepot pays out more than £30,000 on day of shocks
Pools
Redcar Placepot picks: Richard Birch serves up the Easter Monday perm
Tote Betting
Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £100,000 guarantee
Pools
Home
Tote
Why you should be including Tote World Pool in your betting strategy for Royal Ascot
Pools
Kelso Placepot tips: Tom Segal has three bankers as he bids to land a slice of the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal gives his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Cartmel Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal gives his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Cartmel Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Tom Segal provides his perm for the jumps card
Free tips
Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on the all-weather
Free tips
Chepstow Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Welsh National day
Free tips
Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
Free tips
Newbury Placepot pays out more than £30,000 on day of shocks
Pools
Redcar Placepot picks: Richard Birch serves up the Easter Monday perm
Tote Betting
Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £100,000 guarantee
Pools