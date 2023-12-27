Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on the all-weather

If low-grade Flat handicaps are your thing, the Newcastle Placepot, where there is a £50,000 guaranteed pool, could be for you.

There could be a banker in the opener (3.30) with Flindrikin for William Haggas, who has a 31 per cent strike-rate at the track. She's been handicapped on three quick runs over a mile and is pretty much nailed on to be a better horse now she goes up to 1m2f.

The next (4.00) looks more competitive, but Cusack tends to run his race nearly every time he hits this track, so is an obvious one to include. Cosmos Raj has run well on his last two outings and will be a factor if there is a strong enough gallop to chase.

In the third (4.30), Inverlochy had to work a little harder than looked likely at one stage to notch up her double, but she still won with a bit in hand overall and it will be a surprise if she does not at least make the frame again.

The fourth (5.00) is tricky because we don't know what to expect of Bystander. He was odds-on for his debut at Redcar in April, but finished tailed off. Safer Placepot options look to be the ones with form, with the picks being August and Yasmina .

A couple of three-year-olds may dominate the betting in the next (5.30), with Jahidin , who has proved his toughness, preferred over Al Farabi. Swiss Ace can come on for his recent run and go well at a big price.

Filly One was an outsider when scoring on her debut here last month, but won't be in this weak company and she should go close again in the final leg (6.00).

Newcastle Placepot perm

3.30

4 Flindrikin

4.00

1 Cosmos Raj

8 Cusack

4.30

1 Inverlochy

5.00

3 August

9 Yasmina

5.30

5 Jahidin

6 Swiss Ace

6.00

4 Filly One

1x2x1x2x2x1=8 lines

