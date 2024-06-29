Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal gives his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The first two races of Uttoxeter's Premier meeting seem fairly straightforward with Flying Fortune looking banker material in the opening novice hurdle (1.20 ), while Riskintheground is improving and gets a lot of weight from Hyland in the novice handicap chase (1.50 ).

The 2m handicap chase (2.25 ) is competitive, but Onemorefortheroad should love the conditions and Frere D'Armes is well handicapped if he's revitalised by blinkers.

The bet365 Summer Cup (3.00 ) is always one of the highlights of the summer jumps season and it is once again a highly competitive race. Loads can be fancied, but Ben Pauling won the race last year with Twig and he looks to have trained Mole Court to peak for the race. He's well handicapped on the pick of his form and goes in along with Imperial Alex , who is improving and stays well.

Bucko's Boy looked so good at Stratford last time that he can be relied on in the staying handicap hurdle (3.35 ), but the following handicap hurdle (4.10 ) looks much trickier and at least two will be needed in the perm.

Clararose will be popular, but she was beaten last time and isn't that well handicapped on that form, so instead it could be worth sticking in the bottomweight State Of Bliss , who is well treated on his best form, and Muskoka , who is consistent and comes from an in-form yard.

Uttoxeter Placepot perm

1.20

7 Flying Fortune

1.50

7 Riskintheground

2.25

4 Onemorefortheroad

7 Frere D'Armes

3.00

8 Mole Court

11 Imperial Alex

3.35

4 Bucko's Boy

4.10

5 Muskoka

15 State Of Bliss

1x1x2x2x1x2=8 lines

Tote World Pool Bet

The Tote Swinger pools were huge once again at Royal Ascot last week, when the World Pool was in operation, and the hugely popular worldwide bet looks like the wise play on Sunday at the Curragh. The Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap (2.50 ) is the race to focus on.

There are a couple of British raiders who look well handicapped here and they might also go under the radar, as neither are trained or ridden by worldwide superstars.

Lethal Nymph is now 5lb lower than when last successful and should run well for Joe Fanning and Paul Midgley, while Jm Jungle is also nicely treated. He is only 2lb higher than when he last won and represents Jason Hart and John and Sean Quinn. Take a chance on them both.

Graeme Rodway

Tote World Pool Swinger

2.50 Curragh

9 Jm Jungle

12 Lethal Nymph

1pt Swinger

