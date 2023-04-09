Redcar Placepot picks: Richard Birch serves up the Easter Monday perm

There are plenty of meetings on Easter Monday but the Tote’s £100,000 guarantee makes the Redcar Placepot an enticing option.

has the form to make a major splash on his first run for Nigel Tinkler and can land the mile novice (1.44).

signed off last season with a soft-ground Catterick success. She can resume with a bold display in division one of the 6f handicap (2.16).

, with race fitness and solid recent form on his side, also merits inclusion.

Division two (2.51) should see course-and-distance winner go close, while the 2m handicap (3.26) may boil down to a duel between , a good third over hurdles at Ayr last month, and .

will be suited by the drop back in trip on testing ground in the 7f handicap (4.01) after contesting the Spring Mile at Doncaster.

Granted a level break he may prove hard to beat, although won’t go down lightly under a 5lb penalty following his emphatic Doncaster success.

had little chance with gambled-on Doncaster winner Aleezdancer last Sunday but finished in front of 17 others. Compensation awaits in the 6f handicap (4.36).

Redcar Placepot perm

1.44

6 Theme Park

2.16

4 Two Summers

5 Kraken Florida

2.51

9 Hard Solution

3.26

3 Paramaribo

7 Freewheelin

4.01

8 Broken Spear

12 Gorak

4.36

7 Blind Beggar

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

