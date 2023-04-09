Redcar Placepot picks: Richard Birch serves up the Easter Monday perm
There are plenty of meetings on Easter Monday but the Tote’s £100,000 guarantee makes the Redcar Placepot an enticing option.
Theme Park has the form to make a major splash on his first run for Nigel Tinkler and can land the mile novice (1.44).
Two Summers signed off last season with a soft-ground Catterick success. She can resume with a bold display in division one of the 6f handicap (2.16).
Kraken Florida, with race fitness and solid recent form on his side, also merits inclusion.
Division two (2.51) should see course-and-distance winner Hard Solution go close, while the 2m handicap (3.26) may boil down to a duel between Paramaribo, a good third over hurdles at Ayr last month, and Freewheelin.
Broken Spear will be suited by the drop back in trip on testing ground in the 7f handicap (4.01) after contesting the Spring Mile at Doncaster.
Granted a level break he may prove hard to beat, although Gorak won’t go down lightly under a 5lb penalty following his emphatic Doncaster success.
Blind Beggar had little chance with gambled-on Doncaster winner Aleezdancer last Sunday but finished in front of 17 others. Compensation awaits in the 6f handicap (4.36).
Redcar Placepot perm
1.44
6 Theme Park
2.16
4 Two Summers
5 Kraken Florida
2.51
9 Hard Solution
3.26
3 Paramaribo
7 Freewheelin
4.01
8 Broken Spear
12 Gorak
4.36
7 Blind Beggar
1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines
