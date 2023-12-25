Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Kempton's opener (12.45) is one of the most competitive races on the card, but I expect a decent run from Blow Your Wad , who shaped so encouragingly on his debut against a ridiculously well handicapped rival at Sandown.

Idalko Bihoue , who got it right at the second time of asking at Cheltenham, is the second suggestion.

I wouldn't know how good French raider Il Est Francais is in the first of the Grade 1s (1.20), but I'm pretty sure Hermes Allen and Giovinco are very good. I'll play it safe and put both in.

There's no point in opposing Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle (1.55) as he's simply miles better than anything else, so it's swiftly on to the King George VI Chase (2.30).

Allaho is clearly the one to beat if at his very best, but we're taking a bit on trust given that he has run just once since April 2022, that being in a three-runner contest in which he was never put under any pressure.

The safer option, despite his two defeats this season, is Bravemansgame . He is going to be hard-fit now, and has already enjoyed two wide-margin wins in Grade 1s around this track.

Moon Chime has easily the best bumper form in the fifth race (3.05) and would be a huge favourite if from a bigger stable, but he does need to prove he can jump so I'll add Court In The Act , who has plenty of experience.

In the last (3.40) Mark Of Gold , who hacked up here in February, has to be considered despite a quiet return at Ascot last month, while the hat-trick-seeking Classic Lord is still on a low mark compared to his Flat ability.

His two comfortable successes have come on heavy ground, but he was equally at home on good to firm on the Flat.

Kempton Placepot perm

12.45

2 Idalko Bihoue

3 Blow Your Wad

1.20

1 Giovinco

2 Hermes Allen

1.55

2 Constitution Hill

2.30

2 Bravemansgame

3.05

1 Court In The Act

4 Moon Chime

3.40

1 Mark Of Gold

8 Classic Lord

2x2x1x1x2x2=16 lines

