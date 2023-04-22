Newbury Placepot pays out more than £30,000 on day of shocks

The Tote Placepot paid out a huge £30,013 dividend to a £1 stake at Newbury on Saturday, with just three units successful across the six legs.

No favourites won and two short-price favourites were unplaced.

Hurricane Lane was sent off 6-4 for the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes in the opening leg but finished last, while second favourite Mojo Star finished fourth, leaving 1,109 units remaining.

That figure was reduced to 349 after the Dubai Duty Free Fred Darling Stakes, in which the 11-4 favourite Magical Sunset was fifth, and by the time of the third race on the card, the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes, only 44 units remained.

That Group 3, a key pointer to next month's 2,000 Guineas, featured the shortest-priced runner on the card in Chaldean, but he unseated at the start. Isaac Shelby won the race at odds of 15-2.

Favourites performed to market expectations in the BetGoodwin Spring Cup Handicap, but only 3.57 units remained after the 1m maiden when 12-1, 4-1 and 13-2 chances filled the first three slots.

The final dividend (£31,514 to Tote+ customers) was paid out to 3.06 units. The final pool size was £91,629.74.

A total of 2,587 units won the Placepot at Ayr's Scottish Grand National fixture, collecting £102.99 for a £1 stake.

