Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Tom Segal provides his perm for the jumps card

Kerry Lee won the valuable Clarke Chase (3.35) at Uttoxeter two years ago and her Eaton Colina looks sure to go well, especially as he comes here on a roll and has performed creditably this track. However, as you would expect for the money, this is a competitive race and he needs company in any Placepot perm. Hystery Bere is added as he looked to be running into form at Huntingdon last time.

In-form veteran Higgs seems to have found a new lease of life and is an automatic choice with course, distance and ground in his favour in the 3m handicap chase (4.10) but he's up in the weights in a better race, so it makes sense to include Cokytho .

The other race that needs more than one in the perm is the 2m handicap hurdle (4.45), and topweight Homme d'Un Soir should make the frame for the in-form Billy Aprahamian. However, with only seven runners the consistent Forget The Way should go in too.

The first three races look more straightforward and Dameofthecotswolds should win the 2m4f mares' novice hurdle (1.50) in receipt of 18lb from Miss Maverick, while Lady Mendoza is improving and can get off the mark in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle (2.25).

The 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.00) looks between Big Blue Moon and Fourofakind . Marginal preference is for Fourofakind, who should relish the conditions.

Uttoxeter Placepot perm

1.50

6 Dameofthecotswolds

2.25

3 Lady Mendoza

3.00

4 Fourofakind

3.35

5 Eaton Colina

8 Hystery Bere

4.10

5 Cokytho

6 Higgs

4.45

1 Homme d'Un Soir

3 Forget The Way

1x1x1x2x2x2=8 lines

