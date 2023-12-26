Chepstow Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Welsh National day

Evan Williams' Minella Blueway has comfortably the best hurdles form on show in the opener at Chepstow (12.00) and ought to finish in the first three. There are other interesting contenders, though, so we'll add Check The Score , who achieved a fair level in winning a bumper.

The next novice (12.30) is more competitive, but Jackpot D'Athou , who was taken out of Tuesday's Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, is an obvious selection. Followango , a point and bumper winner, could be another to go well for Evan Williams.

In the third (1.05), First Flow can give the weight away to three rivals who all have a bit to prove.

I really like the claims of Bells Of Peterboro in the next (1.40), but this is considerably more competitive. Dolphin Square is the class act, while Classic Concorde keeps improving at the age of ten.

Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road should have few problems making the first two in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle (2.10), and that just leave the Coral Welsh National (2.50).

There are a couple of unexposed sorts at the head of the betting, but for Placepot purposes I'll be including those who have been there before and run well – Iwilldoit , The Big Breakaway and Truckers Lodge . I'll be surprised if at least one of those doesn't make the first four.

Chepstow Placepot perm

12.00

3 Check The Score

11 Minella Blueway

12.30

3 Jackpot D'Athou

12 Followango

1.05

1 First Flow

1.40

1 Dolphin Square

6 Bells Of Peterboro

8 Classic Concorde

2.10

1 Burdett Road

2.50

1 Iwilldot

3 The Big Breakaway

8 Truckers Lodge

2x2x1x3x1x3=36 lines

Read these next:

Tom Segal has three selections on Welsh National day after Boxing Day winners at 12-1 and 10-3

'I'll be surprised if he can't run these ragged' - Paul Kealy with four selections on Welsh Grand National day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Chepstow

'I've little doubt he's better than his rating suggests' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Kempton and Leopardstown on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.