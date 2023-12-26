Chepstow Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Welsh National day
Evan Williams' Minella Blueway has comfortably the best hurdles form on show in the opener at Chepstow (12.00) and ought to finish in the first three. There are other interesting contenders, though, so we'll add Check The Score, who achieved a fair level in winning a bumper.
The next novice (12.30) is more competitive, but Jackpot D'Athou, who was taken out of Tuesday's Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, is an obvious selection. Followango, a point and bumper winner, could be another to go well for Evan Williams.
In the third (1.05), First Flow can give the weight away to three rivals who all have a bit to prove.
I really like the claims of Bells Of Peterboro in the next (1.40), but this is considerably more competitive. Dolphin Square is the class act, while Classic Concorde keeps improving at the age of ten.
Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road should have few problems making the first two in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle (2.10), and that just leave the Coral Welsh National (2.50).
There are a couple of unexposed sorts at the head of the betting, but for Placepot purposes I'll be including those who have been there before and run well – Iwilldoit, The Big Breakaway and Truckers Lodge. I'll be surprised if at least one of those doesn't make the first four.
Chepstow Placepot perm
12.00
3 Check The Score
11 Minella Blueway
12.30
3 Jackpot D'Athou
12 Followango
1.05
1 First Flow
1.40
1 Dolphin Square
6 Bells Of Peterboro
8 Classic Concorde
2.10
1 Burdett Road
2.50
1 Iwilldot
3 The Big Breakaway
8 Truckers Lodge
2x2x1x3x1x3=36 lines
