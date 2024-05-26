Cartmel Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Irish Lullaby holds a significant class edge over her rivals in leg one (2.20 ) of the Cartmel Placepot – which carries a guaranteed pool of £50,000 – and rates banker material.

Lihyan has improved as his stamina has been drawn out, and a further step up in trip in leg two (2.55 ) could enable him to follow up an impressive success at Market Rasen.

Dual course-and-distance winner Our Sam , highly progressive last year, also merits inclusion.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Mill Green should outclass his three rivals under topweight in leg three (3.30 ), but leg four (4.05 ) is much more competitive.

Al Zaraqaan seems sure to run a big race for Sam and Jonathan England, with Gold Des Bois also recommended.

Grey Skies has dropped to a most attractive mark ahead of leg five (4.40 ), and is a strong fancy to resume winning ways for Donald McCain and Brian Hughes.

He went close over course and distance 12 months ago, and is able to compete off 6lb lower this time.

Buy Some Time and Great Colewood stand out in the final leg (5.15 ).

Cartmel Placepot perm

2.20

1 Irish Lullaby

2.55

8 Lihyan

9 Our Sam

3.30

1 Mill Green

4.05

2 Al Zaraqaan

8 Gold Des Bois

4.40

5 Grey Skies

5.15

2 Buy Some Time

3 Great Colewood

1x2x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

